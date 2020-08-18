Ogilvy's Lauren Crampsie Named 2020 Inductee to the Advertising Hall of Achievement

"The 2020 Class of the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement represents our most diverse class in the history of the AHOA. The 2020 class includes a wide range of disciplines and experiences within the Advertising, Marketing & Media industries," Steve Pacheco, President and CEO of the AAF, said in announcing this year's inductees. "Recognizing and developing the next generation of talent is a critical focus of the AAF's mission. And the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement does just that in a real and genuine way that brings us together to celebrate good people doing great work in advertising. Congratulations to the Advertising Hall of Achievement Class of 2020 on your induction into this respected group."

"Talent, I believe, is most likely to be found among nonconformists, dissenters, and rebels," David Ogilvy famously said. Since joining Ogilvy in 2004, Lauren Crampsie has embodied that definition of talent and has established herself as a change agent. In every role she has held over the past 15 years, Lauren has pushed for bold change, benefiting the agency's people and business, while helping to forge transformative partnerships with clients as well as within the agency, WPP, and the industry at large.

Since May 2019, Lauren has led the largest local office in Ogilvy's worldwide network as President of Ogilvy New York. She previously served as Ogilvy's Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer leading overall brand strategy, global communications, social media, and corporate responsibility on behalf of the company. Under Lauren's leadership, Ogilvy was widely recognized, including being named Global Agency of the Year (2016) by Adweek, EFFIEs World's Most Effective Agency Network (2012, 2013, 2016), and Stand Out Agency (2012, 2013, 2016) by Advertising Age, among other honors. Over the years she was instrumental in adding a number of Fortune 200 brands to the agency's client roster including Citizens Bank, IKEA, Nationwide, and most recently Instagram. Lauren currently serves on the Board of Directors of MAKERS and she is a member of the Time's Up Advertising steering committee.

Lauren will be formally inducted to the Hall of Achievement during a virtual ceremony in November. For more information, including the full list of 2020 inductees, visit aaf.org/ahoa.

