Ogury Launches A First-To-Market Interactive Ad Format, Video Chooser, Which Enables Users To Choose The Brand They Engage With on Mobile

Ogury is first to market with its new Video Chooser advertising feature. As the company's new default delivery mechanism for full-screen video ads, Ogury's Video Chooser provides users with the choice of up to three brand ads to watch. The user selects their preferred brand and watches the selected full-screen video ad.

Ogury provides control to the user, while driving value for advertisers. Advertisers only pay for an impression if a user sees their video. Advertisers also have the option to buy all three advertisements, which drives category exclusivity and complete share of voice.

Advertisers also receive value in performance. Video Chooser offers the best in branding performance by bolstering brand memorability. Advertisers in the Beta program had on average a 300% increase in ad recall.

The most important performance metrics for video ads are Video Completion Rate (VCR) and Viewability, but all too often, advertisers have to sacrifice one for the other. Uniquely delivering high Viewability and VCR, Ogury measures video performance via Viewable Video Completion Rate (V2CR), which is calculated by multiplying VCR with Viewability. Ogury delivers 67% V2CR, the highest in the industry, excluding rewarded videos in gaming. User-chosen ads delivered via Video Chooser add another 5 percentage points to V2CR, taking it to new heights, 72%.

"The adtech industry has entered into a new Era of Digital Integrity, fully centered on consumer choice when it comes to how data is collected and used," said Phil Sloan, SVP, Business Lead at Canvas Worldwide. "We have been working with Ogury for 3+ years, attracted by their ability to lead the industry forward. Video Chooser is a game changing ad format, allowing users to control their advertising experience. This deepens their trust in our brand while also increasing engagement and memorability."

Evan Rutchik, General Manager of North America, Ogury, said, "At Ogury, we believe the future adtech winners place consumer choice at the center." He continued, "Consumer behaviors are rooted in human psychology. When they choose to see ads from a brand, they are more likely to engage with that brand in the future to support their original choice. It's a cognitive bias known as Choice Supportive. Video Chooser improves brand engagement by allowing the consumer to choose their own advertising experience."

About Ogury

Ogury is the creator of the first advertising engine driven by user choice. Ogury Advertising Engine powers a new trusted mobile advertising ecosystem, founded on user consent and preferences towards data sharing and ad experience. Ogury's technology is built for branding campaigns and delivers sustainable ad results for 1500+ brand customers and 3500+ publisher partners, while building user trust. Ogury is a global organization with 400+ employees across 10 countries, dedicated to building the future of choice driven digital advertising.

