OGX® Launches OGXperts Campaign Ahead of the Governors Ball Music Festival Sponsorship

The news comes just two weeks before OGX enters into a multi-year partnership with The Governors Ball Music Festival as a lead sponsor with direct-to-consumer touchpoints for both General Admission and VIP festivalgoers. OGX has been on the festival scene at Coachella, SXSW, and previous Governors Ball Music Festivals, but 2019 marks the first year the brand is making an investment as a beauty trailblazer during the New York festival.

"Beauty, fashion, self-expression, and music go hand-in-hand," says North America Senior Marketing Director, Hanan Wajih. "We are so excited to create an immersive and interactive experience for our beauty-savvy consumer at Governors Ball and simultaneously introduce the OGXperts. This group of talent represents who OGX is and we can't wait to see how they bring the brand (and hair!) to life."

The OGXperts group includes beauty gurus with whom the brand has long-standing relationships, like Kandee Johnson, who launched her own OGX holiday collection in 2017, and celebrity hairstylist and ongoing brand ambassadors Kahh Spence and Jillian Halouska. It was a strategic move to launch the campaign with influencers who the brand has previously worked with, including Franchelli Rodriguez and Julia Salvia. Ultimately, this platform will continue to grow and serve as an opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to connect directly with authentic industry voices. OGX hopes to also nurture up-and-coming beauty influencers and use OGXperts to foster meaningful brand relationships.

The campaign will be primarily social media and digitally driven, with content surrounding key consumer touchpoints, hair tutorials and video, and e-commerce product picks. OGX will also work alongside the OGXperts on product development, community insight, and trend forecasting. Going forward, you will see the OGXperts at all major brand events and tentpole moments.

OGX will reveal their new expert squad at Governors Ball Music Festival, with a meet-and-greet at their OGX "Live Your Hair Dreams" Beauty Playground on Saturday, June 1st. Pre and post-festival are just as important to the brand with a 360-degree marketing strategy that includes social teasing, festival giveaways, an OGXpert-inspired hair menu, Q&A's on Instagram, and more. The OGXperts will also be sharing their own festival style and hair tips and tricks throughout the weekend. If you're attending the festival this year, be sure to lookout for the OGXperts and follow along at @ogx_beauty #OGXTakesGovBall.

For additional information on OGX®, visit www.ogxbeauty.com. OGX hair and body care products are available at all major retailers.

ABOUT OGX®

Hair has a life of its own, and OGX wants to make sure it's a full life. Each innovative haircare formula is made with exotic ingredients to help hair shine, move, curl up, or hold tight, respectively — whatever sets its personality free. The collections are fun. The choices ne+ver end. In the world of haircare, no other brand has hair looking, smelling, feeling like this. OGX is WHAT HAIR WANTS.

ABOUT THE GOVERNORS BALL MUSIC FESTIVAL: www.govball.com

The Governors Ball Music Festival is an annual event produced by Founders Entertainment and held in New York City on Randall's Island Park. Making its debut in 2011 as a one-day festival, Governors Ball quickly grew to a three-day multi-stage event with an aggregate attendance of 150,000 music lovers. Deemed New York City's "premier outdoor pop event" by The New York Times, and "New York City's best music festival" by New York magazine, Governors Ball is routinely heralded as one of the top live music events in North America and the world at large.

