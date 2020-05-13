Oh My Green Announces Snack from Home

With a growing remote workforce, many employers are looking for ways to stay connected and continue to provide services that employees enjoyed while at the office, including food. Each Snack from Home box is curated by Oh My Green's team of nutritionists and meets their healthy snack standards including all-natural, non-GMO, organic, sustainable and WELL certified. The boxes are available in three sizes and contain an assortment of snacks from favorite brands like Dang Foods, GimMe Organics, Beanfields and are designed to accommodate a variety of dietary approaches from paleo to vegan.

"We want to continue supporting the wellbeing of employers and their workforce no matter if they are working in an office or from home," said Michael Heinrich, founder and CEO of Oh My Green. "As the workplace needs continue to evolve during these challenging times, Oh My Green is committed to empowering people to live healthy and blissful lives."

To further aid companies in their efforts to adapt to the changing workplace, Oh My Green will host a virtual round-table discussion on May 21 with leaders from Clorox and Slack, to discuss how wellness in the workplace may evolve in the coming months. To participate in the "Workplace Wellness in the Age of Covid," webinar visit, here .

Snack from Home joins Oh My Green's growing portfolio of services for corporations, including in-office catering and snacks, smart refrigerators, and in-office and virtual wellness classes like yoga and meditation. More information on Snack from Home can be found at ohmygreen.com/healthy-snacks/snack-from-home .

About Oh My Green

Oh My Green, PBC, is creating workplace wellbeing through healthy food and wellbeing services. Founded out of the Stanford-StartX Incubator and Y Combinator, the company offers a wellbeing platform that brings nutritious snacks, meals, drinks and wellbeing practices to the workplace through micro-kitchens, micro-markets, catering, Snack from Home boxes and more. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Oh My Green works with startups to Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries. Visit more information and join our community on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @OhMyGreenHQ.

