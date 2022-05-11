OH Partners Announces Change in Executive Leadership

Co-Founder Departs, Meagan Jackman Named President

PHOENIX, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OH Partners, one of the fastest growing advertising and digital marketing agencies in the country, announces today a shift in leadership.

Co-Founder Scott Harkey is now the sole owner of OH Partners and will resume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Harkey co-founded the Inc. 500/5000 company with Matt Owens' in 2008. Owens left the company earlier this year.

OH Partners Meagan Jackman Named President of OH Partners

In addition, Meagan Jackman has been promoted to president. Jackman has worked her way up from OH Partners' public relations director to vice president of business strategy and managing director in less than four years. In her new role as president, she will manage more than 175 employees in both of OH's Phoenix and Las Vegas offices. In addition, she will continue to work on new business strategy.

"Meagan is a savvy marketer who has led our team with incredible passion, empathy and grace," says CEO Scott Harkey. "She has also been a powerhouse when it comes to landing new business. Under her leadership, our agency has grown by 25 percent."

OH Partners has big plans for continued growth in 2022. The award-winning advertising agency is expanding its presence in the Southwest with the opening of its larger Las Vegas office this month.

"We're building upon our momentum from last year, adding new national clients and hiring talent for both of our Phoenix and Las Vegas offices," Jackman says. "And we're strengthening our culture to provide more opportunities for our employees to advance in their careers."

OH Partners has worked with many notable national brands in diverse categories, such as gaming, tourism and hospitality, entertainment, healthcare and consumer packaged goods. The forward-thinking, inclusive firm has vast experience working with national and regional brands, such as Walt Disney Companies, Virgin Hotels, Wynn Resorts, Arizona Lottery, Four Peaks (Anheuser-Busch), Gila River Resorts & Casinos, ON Semiconductor, National Geographic, the United Nations, and many other large brands.

About OH Partners:

OH is a national marketing service company offering the world's biggest brands speed, value and results. The OH family of companies consists of award-winning, inclusive national agencies, including OH Partners, an Inc. 500/5000 company, that is recognized as one of the fastest growing advertising and digital marketing agencies in the country; Nomadic, a national digital creative agency and Small Ad Agency of the Year winner; Matter Films, a creative and production film company; OH Predictive Insights, a highly-regarded market research firm; OH Strategic Communications, a strategic communications and public affairs powerhouse; and OH Adaptive, a dynamic firm that provides highly customized strategic marketing services. OH has worked with many notable national brands in diverse categories, such as gaming, tourism and hospitality, entertainment, healthcare and consumer packaged goods.

