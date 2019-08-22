OH Partners Spearheads Content Partnership For Arizona Coyotes

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based national marketing agency OH Partners today announced the formation of a new partnership between the Arizona Coyotes and iHeartMedia Phoenix that will launch The Arizona Coyotes Audio Network. The deal brokered by OH, signals a major change in the way hockey fans consume entertainment.

Scott Harkey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of OH commented: "Fans are more connected to their mobile devices than ever before. We wanted to create a partnership for the Coyotes with iHeartMedia that helps the brand better connect with its fans across digital friendly formats, as well as top radio stations in the state."

The Arizona Coyotes Audio Network will be a one-stop-shop for exclusive Coyotes audio content for fans. The network will be the only place to find additional Arizona Coyotes audio content including game replays and highlights, historical games, player and coach interviews and press conferences, and more. Fans will be able to digitally access the network through the iHeartRadio app by searching for "Arizona Coyotes," or by streaming online. The new agreement also includes other joint promotional activations including on air, online and in-house at the arena. Games can also be streamed live on the Arizona Coyotes Audio Network via iHeartRadio.

"We are excited to have OH as our agency partner in this endeavor," said Arizona Coyotes President & CEO Ahron Cohen. "As more sports content moves to digital formats we need new ways to not only reach our fans but engage with them in meaningful ways. This new multi-platform agreement allows us to deliver an exceptional experience to a broader range of Coyote fans."

"We are so excited to help the Arizona Coyotes expand their reach to mobile fans with an exclusive Arizona Coyotes channel on the iHeartRadio app," said Linda Little, President of iHeartMedia Phoenix. "They are among a growing number of teams and schools looking for this kind of solution. With over 130 million registered users, the iHeartRadio app allows fans to access content from their favorite team from anywhere."

For OH Partners, this agreement is representative of the agency's approach to client service, combining innovative thinking and a digitally native way of addressing the challenges its brand clients face today. OH's leadership team has prioritized the formation of mutually beneficial partnerships like this one to drive industries forward.

"Fans, consumers, customers, whatever you want to call them, all are energized by the accessibility and fast-paced nature of digital media," Scott commented. "It is our job as an agency partner to find ways of making their choices and experiences easier and more valuable to their lives."

OH is one of the US's fastest growing agencies with offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas. In addition to the Coyotes, the agency's clients include regional favorites like Arizona Lottery and Gila River Hotel & Casino as well as national powerhouses including STP Armor All and Virgin Hotels.

About OH Partners

OH Partners is a full-service, independent national advertising agency founded in 2008 in Phoenix. The agency prides itself in being a virtual superstore of services, grabbing national attention for work in research, strategy, creative, branding, media planning and buying, digital, public relations, social media, and more for client partners in the southwest and nationally. Under the OH Partners umbrella are four unique businesses: the advertising agency, a predictive insights and research firm, a strategic communications powerhouse, and an in-house film and content creation company. OH is rapidly growing and making a difference for its clients across the country, turning heads with its passionate work, focused strategy, and the analytics to back it all up. For more information, visit www.ohpartners.com

