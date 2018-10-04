Oh, the Horror: 4 Overlooked SEO Tips from Long Island SEO Firm fishbat

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help businesses avoid common mistakes when promoting their brand, Long Island SEO firm fishbat shares 4 overlooked SEO tips.

Proper search engine optimization is crucial to ensuring that a company's online presence continues to grow. Many businesses have an understanding of the basics, but there are some common problems that can hold a site back from climbing search engine rankings if they are not addressed.

Here are 4 common errors that are easy to fix and have the potential to significantly boost a site's visibility.

Correct 404 Errors. Even the best designed websites run into problems sometimes, and there will be situations where a link on a page leads to a 404 error rather than the content that the company intended. Having dead links can have a profoundly negative impact on a site's rankings, as the navigation that is supposed to lead to useful content is instead reaching a dead end. Quickly act to correct any 404 errors and ensure the company's site provides appropriate access to every page.

Remember Tags. When actually building the website, it's important that pages are built with the proper formatting in order to index more favorably as Google crawls through the content. More specifically, it's crucial to ensure that the title, H1, and meta tags are applied appropriately. Making it easier for Google's algorithm to navigate the website will make it more likely that the pages stay easily visible through web searches.

Utilize Internal Linking. It's relatively simple to construct solid web pages that rank well for their given keywords, but to really give the whole site an extra boost, it's important to link to internal content across most if not all of the company's pages. Giving visitors and Google's algorithm a natural transition from one specific page to other relevant content is a big part of keeping the business's website at the forefront of web searches.

Set Up HTTPS. For a long time, sites were designed using HTTP as the primary way in which they send and receive data. However, Google is making a major push for sites to navigate over to HTTPS which is a more secure protocol as a whole. In order to incentivize the change and provide a safer experience to web browsers, Google has been giving preference to sites that embrace this secure technology. Both for the safety of customers as well as the SEO implications, it's in every company's best interests to move over to a more secure protocol.

