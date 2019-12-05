OHCO Collaborates with Esqapes to Provide Transcendent Immersive VR Massage Experience at CES 2020

During a session at the Esqapes wellness center, an Oculus VR headset and OHCO M.8 massage chair are paired to provide over ten different entrancing environments accompanied by extra-sensory components like sound, heat and scents, resulting in total immersive relaxation. Each of these components are triggered by the VR software and was carefully designed to complement the exotic locale. For example, users feel warmth near their toes and smell clove and cinnamon as they lounge by the fireplace in the 'Snowbank Cabin' environment.

"At Esqapes, our goal is to use beautiful, exotic, VR environments to transport people to another place, as they enjoy their full body massage in the luxurious M.8 massage chair," said Micah Jackson, founder and CEO, Esqapes. "We conducted extensive research and chose the M.8 because it's the epitome of high-quality, and we are excited to work with OHCO at CES to showcase how VR technology and massage therapy can be paired together for the benefit of relaxation and overall wellness."

The M.8 enhances each session at Esqapes by delivering an unrivaled and unequalled singular, transcendent massage experience that is honed to perfection and refined to feel human. Designed by Ken Okuyama, the creative genius behind the Ferrari Enzo and Maserati Birdcage, the M.8 massage chair integrates visual refinement, groundbreaking capabilities and is the only chair on the market that incorporates rear-swinging doors to deliver a new level of convenience and accessibility in massage chairs.

"From the inception to the finished product, the OHCO M.8 massage chairs were meticulously designed with the intent to set a new standard of what a luxury massage chair should be," said Cliff Levin, founder and CEO, OHCO. "Together with Esqapes, we are proud to be at the intersection where emerging technology and timeless traditions meet in order to help spearhead the future of health and wellness."

About Esqapes

Esqapes provides a novel method of immersing users into a virtual environment, while ushering them into a heightened state of relaxation. Using this system taps into the key senses that people use to evaluate their surroundings (sight, sound, smell, touch) which in turn helps them to relax and feel comfortable. Customers can book an appointment online at MyEsqape.com and visit the Esqapes Immersive Relaxation center to receive their uniquely tailored relaxation session.

About OHCO

OHCO is the creator of the world's most luxurious and technologically advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. Meticulously crafted, OHCO chairs are an intersection of timeless tradition, state-of-the-art Japanese engineering, and world-class talent. Combining years of research and testing, OHCO products are designed to reduce stress, enhance health and promote abiding well-being. OHCO is available worldwide through its authorized retail dealers. The OHCO brand is a member of the FFL Brands family. For more information, please visit OHCOmassage.com .

