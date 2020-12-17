Ohio ad agency Innis Maggiore hires Tony Bell as director of client services

Bell comes to Innis Maggiore from Geometry Global in Cleveland, where he served as senior vice president, group account director. There, he directed a team of more than 55 associates working on the John Deere account. Bell also worked on the California Pizza Kitchen, DuPont Pioneer, Ford, Goodyear, Sherwin Williams and Mazda accounts, as well as several others.

"We're thrilled to add a quality individual like Tony to our team," said Innis Maggiore President and CEO Dick Maggiore. "Tony has the hard and soft skills necessary to be successful in this lead role. He's a proven leader who's trusted and well-liked by his peers and fellow team members, and he does the right thing even when it's the hard thing to do."

"I'm excited to take on this challenge at Innis Maggiore," added Bell. "I look forward to working with this talented group and helping to achieve its potential. I believe in Innis Maggiore and look forward to seeing what this team is able to accomplish together."

Bell earned a bachelor's degree from The University of Akron, where he also was a master's candidate. He served in the U.S. Army and was part of Operation Desert Storm, earning awards and honors during his time in the military.

A resident of Stow, Bell enjoys spending time with his family, watching his children play sports, coaching, Bible study, cycling, fishing, hunting and camping. He and his wife, Christina, have four children.

Innis Maggiore Group is an Ohio ad agency recognized as America's leading positioning ad agency, building strong brand positions for companies in competitive markets. The full-service integrated agency had 2019 capitalized billings of $27 million. Key clients include: Aultman Hospital, AultCare, Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods, BellStores, Center for Health Affairs/CHAMPS, Encino Energy, Extreme Trailers, FSBO.com, GOJO Industries (Purell), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, GuideStone Financial Resources, KFC/Kendall House, Kobre & Kim, MID'S Sicilian Pasta Sauce, Midwest Industrial, Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA), Second Harvest Food Bank, SmithFoods, Stark Community Foundation and Young Trucks.

