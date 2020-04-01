Ohio-Based Company Produces Protective Face Shields for Frontline Healthcare Workers, Volunteers and Patients Amid COVID-19 Mask Shortage

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A critical shortage of surgical masks has left healthcare workers, patients and volunteers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic at risk. The Ohio-based CD Global Solutions is determined to keep these individuals safe with the patent-pending DURA-MAX™ Protective Face Shield, a lightweight face covering that provides an effective barrier for patients and healthcare workers alike. The company has donated 500 Protective Face Shields to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Made in the U.S.A. with medical-grade plastic, the DURA-MAX™ Protective Face Shield features an extra-large face shield and wrap-around design that, worn with or without a face mask, protects the entire face, especially the vulnerable mucus membranes of the eyes.

As healthcare workers, in particular, must wear their protective gear for hours at a time, the DURA-MAX™ Protective Face Shield is also made with comfort in mind. An adjustable headband offers a custom fit, even for those who wear glasses, and the clear, anti-fog plastic eliminates visibility issues.

CD Global Solutions created the Protective Face Shield directly in response to the country's need for protective gear essential for minimizing the spread of COVID-19. While healthcare workers, patients and volunteers have temporarily relied on alternatives like fabric masks provided by charitable organizations and kind-hearted citizens, CD Global Solutions is stepping in with a more long-term solution.

"It's been tough hearing about so many hospitals running out of protective gear and even turning to less effective options like snorkeling masks," said T.R. Mitchell, chief information officer for CD Global Solutions. "We knew we needed to create a durable and comfortable solution that would keep people safe, and that's what the DURA-MAX™ is already doing. So far, we've filled orders and received endorsements from Continuing Healthcare Solutions and University Hospitals' Southwest General."

CD Global Solutions has already delivered 10,000 face shields to Southwest General and is prepared to provide 20,000 more in the coming weeks from its Fremont, Ohio-based factory. The company will be able to produce 5 million face shields as soon as late May and another 20 million each month beginning in June.





