Ohio-Based Key Realty Deploys SafeWire to Protect Against Real Estate Wire Fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeWire, the industry leader in wire fraud prevention software, announced today that Key Realty, with over 1,100 agents and operations throughout Ohio and Michigan, has selected SafeWire to assure every real estate transaction is protected against wire fraud from the listing to the closing. Sellers who work with Key Realty can be protected from day one of the real estate transaction and are offered SafeWire+ Assurance to provide peace of mind and safety for the sale of their home.

Partners in Key Realty's SafeWire launch are World Class Title, Landsel Title Agency, and Bridge Title. Key Realty clients have the ability to choose these secured title partners who will assure SafeWire and SafeWire+ Assurance are offered, protecting the transaction through closing.

"Last year, one in 450 real estate transactions reported a wire fraud loss to the FBI. Over $221M lost. These losses are devastating. Devastating to agents, brokers, and most importantly, consumers. We built SafeWire to ensure every real estate transaction is free from wire fraud," said Chris Sauerzopf, CEO and creator of SafeWire. "If we can't keep our clients free from wire fraud, who will? We're excited to announce our partnership with Key Realty and the action they're taking to be leaders protecting our clients and our communities."

About SafeWire

SafeWire exists to assure every real estate transaction is free from wire fraud. SafeWire protects the entire real estate transaction from the listing to the closing. SafeWire is led by Pete Kight and Chris Sauerzopf. Pete Kight is the founder of CheckFree serving as chairman of SafeWire and Chris Sauerzopf is a real estate industry veteran serving as CEO. For more information about SafeWire, visit https://www.safewire.com.

About Key Realty

Key Realty is an Ohio/Michigan based brokerage with over 1,100 agents and growing. Key focuses on technology and education to help better serve and prepare their agents in this fast paced real estate market, creating a better experience for the consumer. Voted #30 out of 500 brokerages in the USA by Realtrends in 2019. For more information about Key Realty, visit ikeyrealty.com.

