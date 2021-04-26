Ohio Climate Justice Fund seeks to move Ohio toward a just and inclusive clean energy economy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a diverse group of advocates joined together to launch the Ohio Climate Justice Fund (OCJF), an emerging initiative that will invest in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) organizations in Ohio, working at the intersection of racial justice and climate action. The OCJF was created to provide resources and build the power necessary to influence policy change and help move Ohio toward a just and inclusive clean energy economy.

Efforts to advance a clean energy future have historically excluded diverse voices, and nonprofit organizations led by people of color receive only a fraction of the philanthropic investment that White-led organizations receive.

Launched with seed funding and support from the George Gund Foundation, Energy Foundation, and the Cleveland Foundation, the OCJF will award competitive, one-time grants between $15,000-$30,000 to BIPOC led organizations across Ohio to host listening sessions and lead communities in conversations about the best and most effective ways to address climate and environmental justice in their communities.

Grantmaking decisions for the OCJF will be made by an advisory board comprised of Ohio environmental advocates and leaders who advise and guide investments. Grant applications are due by COB on May 19, 2021.

"The OCJF is not just for organizations that have climate or the environment specifically mentioned in their missions. It is for any organization in Ohio led by a person of color who has proven their ability to build trust in their community and advocate for change," said Leah Hudnall, Director of the Ohio Climate Justice Fund. "Energy, climate and environmental issues at large affect us all, and we will need all voices at the table to help design Ohio's equitable clean future."

With resources provided through grant funding, organizations will implement the Listen. Lead. Share. (LLS) Campaign. Partner organizations will prioritize intentional and authentic community listening as the first step in organizing grassroots power in support of equitable clean energy policies.

Conversations facilitated through the LLS Campaign will also put quality jobs and economic opportunity at the forefront of discussions about a clean, equitable energy future. The solutions to climate change offer major new economic opportunities in clean energy and transportation technologies that offer Ohioans – most especially those who have historically been denied access – the opportunity to work in emerging industries that can't be outsourced.

"As a member of the advisory board of the OCJF, I am excited to be a part of an effort that intends to center, respect, and honor the lived experience of community members and trusted nonprofit partners, while promoting the impact a clean energy future could have in Ohio," said Leo Almeida, Senior Policy Associate with The Nature Conservancy in Ohio.

A pre-recorded informational session which shares more about the OCJF grant opportunities, the Fund's advisory board, and goals is currently available for review, and additional information about the Fund can be found on the Ohio Climate Justice Fund website.

"Environment incubates life and environmental equity begins with climate and clean energy conversations in neighborhoods disproportionately affected by inequities," said Michael Jeans, President and CEO of Growth Opps., a Cleveland-based community development capital group focused on growing small businesses primarily located in underserved, low and moderate income communities in Ohio. "We are thrilled to join the launch of Ohio Climate Justice Fund (OCJF), housed at Growth Opps, to provide resources and amplification to BIPOC led organizations working at the intersection of racial justice and climate action."

