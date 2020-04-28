Ohio Company, SocialD Products, Provides Unique Social Distancing Decals

Many states will be requiring social distancing signage in order to resume business in the coming weeks. All businesses will need to follow the new rules but they can now also maintain the look and feel of their current decor.

Custom decals are available for a variety of establishments including: business offices, salons, restaurants and cafes, veterinarians, retail stores and many more. In addition to their hundreds of funny quote decals, they also offer inspirational and famous quotes as well as standard safety decals. Each industry has packs of 5, 10, 15 and 20 decals with unique sayings.

Businesses can easily select a color to match their brand, and add a logo to customize the decal for their business. Their floor decal line offers 60″x 5″ floor spacers, 15″ circle and square distance markers and 15″ directional arrows.

"There's nothing particularly fun about social distancing, but these lighthearted and uplifting decals can bring a smile to customers and employees dealing with the new distancing requirements," said Merrie Casteel, co-founder of SocialD Products.

"Business owners we spoke to across the country really want to be compliant, but also asked for a cost effective and enjoyable way to maintain social distancing when it is safe for them to reopen," Casteel said.

The decals are produced at a sister-company's facility in Akron, Ohio and ship out in 1 day. All orders include fast and free shipping to help businesses get these products in hand as soon as possible.

Products are available immediately on the company's website: socialdproducts.com.

About SocialD Products

SocialD Products is a decal printing company located in Akron, Ohio. SocialD Products produces fun and customizable floor decals to help businesses stay compliant with new social distancing guidelines. While SocialD Products is a new business, owner Merrie Casteel and her team have years of experience in the printing industry.

