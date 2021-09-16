Ohio Court Rules in Favor of Meyer Wilson Client and Confirms Arbitration Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a court order dated September 10, 2021, Franklin County, Ohio Common Pleas Court Judge Mark A. Serrott granted the motion filed by Meyer Wilson attorneys on behalf of an elderly widow to confirm an arbitration award that was issued earlier this year in her favor against Columbus, Ohio area investment adviser Fisher Wealth Management, LLC.

In confirming the arbitration award, Judge Serrott simultaneously denied Fisher Wealth's request to overturn the arbitration award, finding that Fisher Wealth's legal arguments were not persuasive and lacked merit.

As explained in Judge Serrott's order, plaintiff's arbitration claims against Fisher Wealth related to investment losses stemming from three investments that Fisher Wealth sold to her.

The arbitration award, issued on May 12, 2021, followed three days of evidentiary hearing in Columbus. As part of the award, the arbitrator ordered Fisher Wealth to pay compensatory damages in the amount of $621,500, plus post-judgment interest at the statutory rate.

Following the issuance of the arbitration award, Meyer Wilson attorneys filed an application in Franklin County Common Pleas Court requesting that the arbitration award be confirmed. Fisher Wealth's attorneys thereafter filed a request asking the court to vacate the award.

Meyer Wilson attorneys David Meyer and Chad Kohler represented the plaintiff at the arbitration and in the subsequent court proceedings.

"We are very pleased with Judge Serrott's decision," said Meyer, the founding principal of the Meyer Wilson law firm. "I am proud of our client who had the courage to fight to pursue the recovery of her retirement savings that she and her late husband worked so hard to save, and it was an honor to represent her."

Founded in 1999, the law firm of Meyer Wilson represents individual investors throughout the country in disputes against brokerage firms, investment advisers, and insurance companies. For more information, visit www.investorclaims.com.

Media Contact:

Huntly Mayo-Malasky

[email protected]

SOURCE Meyer Wilson

Related Links

https://www.investorclaims.com

