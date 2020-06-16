Ohio Edison's 2020 Tree Trimming Program to Enhance Service Reliability

AKRON, Ohio, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its 34-county service area in Ohio to help enhance service reliability for customers. The work helps to maintain proper clearances around electrical equipment, which can reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those associated with severe weather in the spring and summer months.

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have been working to trim trees along nearly 5,000 circuit miles of electric lines in the Ohio Edison service area as part of a $22.5 million vegetation management program for 2020. The work is on track for completion by the end of the year.

"Tree trimming is some of the most important and effective work we do every year to help maintain our power system," said Edward Shuttleworth, regional president of Ohio Edison. "This work pays dividends year-round by reducing tree-related service disruptions, which is paramount these days since people are spending more time in their homes during the coronavirus health emergency."

Tree trimming is being conducted in the following counties and communities throughout the year:

Ashland – Ashland , Hayesville , Loundenville, Mifflin , Nakin, Perrysville , Polk and Savannah

– , , Loundenville, , Nakin, , and Clark – New Carlisle and Springfield

– and Columbiana – Guilford Lake , Leetonia , Lisbon , Salem and Washingtonville

– , , , and Erie – Berlin Heights , Castalia , Huron and Sandusky

– , , and Geauga – Montville

– Huron – Monroeville and Norwalk

– and Lake – Madison Township

Lorain – Columbia Station , Elyria , Grafton , Lorain , North Ridgeville and South Amherst

– , , , , and Madison – London

Mahoning – Austintown , Beloit , Boardman , Campbell , Canfield , Ellsworth , Lake Milton , Liberty , Mineral Ridge , Sebring , North Jackson and Youngstown

– , , , , , , , , , , and Marion – Caledonia , Green Camp , Kirkpatrick, Marion , Morral and Prospect

– , , Kirkpatrick, , and Medina – Medina , Poe, Seville , Valley City and Wadsworth

– , Poe, , and Ottawa – Lakeside/Marblehead , Port Clinton

– , Portage – Atwater Township , Deerfield Township , Diamond , Edinburg Township , Kent , Mogadore , Randolph Township , Ravenna , Ravenna Township , Rootstown Township , Suffield Township , West Branch State Park, Windham and Yale

– , , , , , , , , , , , West Branch State Park, and Richland – Bellville , Butler , Lexington Township , Lucas , Mansfield , Olivesburg, Pavonia and Shenandoah

– , , , , , Olivesburg, Pavonia and Shenandoah Stark – Alliance , Canal Fulton , Hartville , Jackson Township , Lawrence Township , Lexington , Marlboro Township and Perry Township

– , , , , , , and Summit – Barberton , Chapel Hill, Clinton , Copley , East Akron , Elizabeth Park Valley , Ellet, Firestone Park, Goodyear Heights, Green , Kenmore, Lakemore , Middlebury, North Hill, Norton , Peninsula , Richfield , South Akron , Springfield Township and Tallmadge

– , Chapel Hill, , , , , Ellet, Firestone Park, Goodyear Heights, , Kenmore, , Middlebury, North Hill, , , , , and Trumbull – Bloomfield, Brookfield , Cortland , Kinsman , Lordstown , Masury , McDonald , Newton Falls and Warren

– Bloomfield, , , , , , , and Union – Byhalia , Essex , Magnetic Springs , Pharisburg and Richwood

– , , , Pharisburg and Wayne – Doylestown

– Wyandot – Wyandot

Tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure the trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

As part of its notification process, Ohio Edison works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Nelson Tree Service Inc. PennLine Service, Townsend Tree Service and Wright Tree Service.

Ohio Edison serves more than 1 million customers across 34 Ohio counties. Follow Ohio Edison on Twitter @OhioEdison and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioEdison .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com .

