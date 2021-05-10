Ohio for Responsible Gambling, NAMI Ohio and Problem Gambling Network of Ohio Partner to Raise Awareness of Mental Health Disorders and Link to At-Risk Gambling During Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing connection between problem gambling and mental health challenges prompted three leading Ohio advocacy groups to forge a new partnership.

Ohio for Responsible Gambling, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Ohio (NAMI Ohio) and the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio (PGNO) announced a joint awareness effort as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Ohio for Responsible Gambling is comprised of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson, OhioMHAS chief of Prevention and Problem Gambling, said there are connections between problem gambling and behavioral health disorders in Ohio.

"People with gambling problems have higher levels of misuse of drugs and alcohol, mental health disorders, and suicidal thoughts and attempts," said Frohnapfel-Hasson. "During Mental Health Awareness Month, it's important to make people aware of the signs of mental health and gambling disorders and how to get resources to those who need them."

A national study of more than 43,000 Americans with a gambling disorder found more than 80 percent dealt with depression or anxiety. Nearly half have had suicidal thoughts, and 17 percent attempted suicide.

Terry Russell, executive director, NAMI Ohio, said problem gambling also impacts friends and families, with nine out of ten people impacted by someone's problem gambling expressing their own social and emotional stress.

"Mental health and problem gambling impact every Ohioan, whether they know it or not," Russell said. "NAMI Ohio's collaboration with Ohio for Responsible Gambling and PGNO hopes to open eyes to a problem many don't see."

"Gambling is a growing trend nationally and in Ohio," said Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio. "People need to realize that one out of every 10 Ohio adults are at risk of having a gambling problem."

For more information and resources about the intersection between gambling and mental health, please visit www.beforeyoubet.org or call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.

