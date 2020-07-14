Ohio Gastroenterology Group Recovers Clinic Volumes with Digital Front Office and Queuing Solution

Margie SM – a phone, chatbot, and messaging system – sends images, videos, and interactive responses to patients to educate them and relieve fears of coming back to the office. QSimple SM provides a method for the patient to wait in the car before checking them in, bringing them in only when the practice is ready.

"What we see is that even though in-patient volumes have gone back to pre-pandemic numbers, clinic volumes are vastly depressed and even if you add in telehealth volumes, the total volume is not back to where it was before COVID," said Badri Narasimhan, President of AlertMDSM. "We believe a big part of the problem is the latent fear patients have based on lack of education. Through the MargieSM and QSimpleSM platforms, practices can have an automated system that educates patients of precautionary measures in place, while helping enforce appropriate social distancing at the time of the appointment."

"Our partnership with AlertMD has enabled us to make data-driven decisions in healthcare – to benefit the patients who need the most care and to help us rebuild volume and restore confidence in the community," said Dr. Reddy of Ohio Gastroenterology. He then added, "AlertMD helped us evaluate our data and understand where our volume came from. We were able to contact past referrals and cancelled appointments and identify the patients most likely to schedule appointments to rebuild volume. We went from reopening day to over 91% of our peak volume pre-COVID with their help in 16 days."

As Ohio Gastroenterology Group, Inc., continues to use the MargieSM and QSimpleSM products, they are confident they will return to 100% of pre-pandemic volumes and grow beyond that level by increasing the number of referrals that choose to make their appointments using these digital, streamlined services. AlertMDSM is excited to take both products to practices of all specialties across the U.S. Both AlertMDSM and Ohio Gastroenterology Group, Inc., will be offering an educational webinar to share their experience in improving patient volumes on July 15, 2020. To attend, register here: The Journey to Rebuild Ambulatory /ASC Volumes

About AlertMDSM

AlertMDSM is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and was founded in 2008 by providing data analytics and predictive modeling to help hospitals understand leading indicators of adverse events. This data assisted health systems in taking corrective action earlier for life-threatening conditions. In 2010 the AlertMDSM app was introduced as well as an automated after-hours answering service solution now in use by tens of thousands of providers. The company went on to create products like Cassidi SM, an intelligent electronic charge capture solution and MargieSM, an automated communications solution. QSimple SM is the most recent innovation for AlertMDSM in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for helping healthcare providers implement safe social distancing.

About Ohio Gastroenterology Group, Inc.

Started in 1996, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, Inc. is the region's leading provider of advanced GI procedures, including colonoscopy and upper endoscopy. We maintain multiple state-of-the-art facilities throughout Central Ohio with a talented team of specialists that includes 35 doctors, 8 mid-level providers, and over 200 clinical support and administrative staff members. We perform more GI procedures each year than any other provider in our area—delivering the personalized, comfortable care that helps our patients enjoy healthier lives.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 400,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms mission-critical software that helps service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its digital and mobile software & payment solutions create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service providers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

SOURCE PaySimple, Inc. dba EverCommerce

