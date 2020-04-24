Ohio High School Shows Happiness Has Legs, Even During Crisis

HUDSON, Ohio, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For a high school that prides itself on producing unexpected videos, distance learning has presented creative challenges. The big production scenes that Western Reserve Academy (WRA) admired and emulated from musicals and TV shows must now shift to a smaller screen...the phone screen.

Western Reserve Academy -- High School Pet Project

Undaunted, the community at WRA devised a remote approach to producing its latest project. The new video , showing a happy take on online learning, was created to lift spirits through the special language of pets. Students filmed individual scenes on their phones and combined them for a poignant finished product. The school community asked teachers to voice their pets, creating a sense of familiarity, reconnection, and a challenge to identify the voices of dogs and cats, even a lizard and a parrot.

WRA Head of School Suzanne Buck says, "Even during the hardest times, nothing can steal our optimism. Like the video says, we embrace the idea that the bowl is always half full."

About WRA

Western Reserve Academy -- a top-ranked boarding and day school for grades 9-12 -- was founded in 1826 in Hudson, OH. WRA is 100% committed to delivering joy in education. Learn more at wra.net.

