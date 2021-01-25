Ohio Preps for Virtual Celebration as Governor DeWine Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Ohio School Choice Week"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth time in ten years, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Ohio School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Mike DeWine proclaimed the Week, which seeks to celebrate and raise awareness about K-12 school choices.

As National School Choice Week goes virtual, Ohio parents, schools, and other organizers are celebrating with 1,609 online or socially-distanced activities. These events may be as large as a virtual school fair spanning multiple counties or as simple as a family decorating placards about why they are grateful for choice. All the activities aim to spark conversations about how different educational opportunities meet families' needs and help kids succeed.

More than 33,000 safe celebrations have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

Gov. DeWine is the 23rd governor to issue a proclamation, with more expected to join in the next few days. Hundreds of city and county leaders have issued similar proclamations.

"We are excited that Ohio parents are so enthusiastically celebrating educational opportunity," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This Week celebrates how school choice creates options for families so that every child can be challenged and inspired by their educational environment."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

