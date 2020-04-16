Ohio Right to Life Issues Guidelines for End-Of-Life Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Right to Life sent a letter to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, urging him to continue employing pro-life principles to guide Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the letter, Ohio Right to Life provided a comprehensive list of guiding principles for hospitals and healthcare providers, outlining proper triage and medical care to be followed during times of crisis.

"During this trying time, it is more important than ever to ensure that the sanctity and dignity of all human life is upheld," said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life. "As our brave medical professionals daily risk their own health and safety in the fight against COVID-19, all while having to make life-and-death decisions, it is imperative that we offer support for them to respond ethically and compassionately to this crisis."

Ohio Right to Life's guidelines affirm that patients cannot be discriminated against by denial of care due to their age or ability. They also reaffirm that euthanasia or assisted suicide is strictly forbidden, stipulating that no one can deliberately cause the death of a patient.

"Although COVID-19 poses an unprecedented challenge to our health care system's response, as Americans, we can never rationalize depriving the elderly, disabled or countless other vulnerable groups from lifesaving treatment," said Gonidakis. "All humans, regardless of age or ability, are deserving of dignity. Every life is precious."

Although the guidelines do allow for medical professionals in situations where they must equitably allocate scarce resources to assess patients and prioritize care based on who will live or die with treatment, it does not allow such decisions to be made based on arbitrary judgements of a patient's worth.

"It is our mission and privilege to promote and defend innocent life from fertilization until natural death," said Gonidakis. "Ohio Right to Life is incredibly grateful for Governor DeWine's compassionate and unwavering leadership in this time of crisis and we continue to trust that his strong pro-life convictions will guide decisions in Ohio moving forward."

Ohio Right to Life will continue to work with Governor DeWine and Ohio's medical community to ensure that all lives are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of age, ability, or any other determining factor.

Founded in 1967, Ohio Right to Life, with more than 45 chapters and local affiliates, is Ohio's oldest and largest grassroots pro-life organization. Recognized as the flagship of the pro-life movement in Ohio, ORTL works through legislation and education to promote and defend innocent human life from conception to natural death.

SOURCE Ohio Right to Life