Ohio SBDC Wins National Small Business Week 'SBDC Excellence and Innovation' Award

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Youngstown State University is the national SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award winner for 2019. The Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University will be honored Sunday, May 5th at an awards ceremony at the Institute for Peace hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as part of the celebration of National Small Business Week, from May 5-11th.

During National Small Business Week, the SBA recognizes the contributions of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and organizations that support America's small businesses in all 50 states and U.S. territories. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and small businesses create about two out of every three new jobs in the United States each year.

The Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University is a partnership program supported by the U.S. Congress and the President, the SBA, the Ohio Development Services Agency and Youngstown State University. Through its programs and services, the SBDC at Youngstown State provides entrepreneurial development assistance, training programs and high-end business consulting to existing businesses and start-up ventures.

In 2018, the SBDC at Youngstown State devoted 7,035 counseling hours to assisting 279 clients, helping small businesses generate more than $96.87 million in new sales, creating 491 jobs and retaining 1,496 jobs. The Center also connected companies to $17.51 million in capital infusion.

Youngstown State University President and former Ohio State University football coach James Tressel, said, "We are very proud of the accomplishments of our Small Business Development Center at YSU…. Their recognition for excellence and innovation is a well-deserved honor."

"This award is well-earned recognition of the great work and impact of the Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University, said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President & CEO of America's SBDC. "It is a reflection of the tremendous contributions of all of America's SBDCs, supporting small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and making the American dream of business ownership a reality for so many. We are so proud of the Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State and all of the SBDCs and small business clients who have won district, state, region and national awards this National Small Business Week."

About America's SBDC Program : America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org .

