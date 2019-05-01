Ohio Small Business Wins SBA's 2019 Exporter of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthQuaker Devices has been named 2019 Small Business Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The Akron, Ohio-based company will be officially recognized during National Small Business Week, an annual event honoring the accomplishments and contributions of the best small businesses in the nation.

The award will be presented to EarthQuaker Devices' Founder/President Jamie Stillman and CEO Julie Robbins on May 6, during a luncheon held at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington, D.C.

"EarthQuaker Devices is a great example of how a small business can flourish by entering the international market. We are thrilled that the SBA was able to assist them as they grew into a global company," said David Glaccum, Associate Administrator for the Office of International Trade.

Stillman and Robbins remain committed to maintaining sustainable growth through innovation and global expansion. EarthQuaker Devices has a worldwide reputation for producing a top-shelf product which is CE certified to guarantee compliance with international regulations.

EarthQuaker Devices' increased sales afforded them the opportunity to grew from its humble beginnings as a basement-based business, to a renovated two-story 15,000 sq. ft. building where they build and distribute their products to 47 countries worldwide. The company continues its production in the U.S., proudly marking their devices as "Made in Akron, Ohio," and employ more than 57 people.

EarthQuaker Devices participated in several government trade promotion and financing programs to include the Ohio International Market Access Grant for Exporters (IMAGE) program, funded through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). In 2018, they were awarded and used the full $25,000 grant to develop marketing pieces. Another key to their success is the counseling they received from the Ohio Small Business Development Center's Export Assistance Network.

U.S. exports are important to the nation's economy, and 98 percent of all exporters are small businesses. During fiscal year 2018, the SBA guaranteed 476 export finance loans for nearly $735 million, supporting over 10,900 jobs and $2.6 billion in reported export sales.

National Small Business Week is the SBA's annual celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. This year, National Small Business Week will be recognized May 5-11, with events planned in Washington, D.C. and around the country.



This year's award ceremonies will be livestreamed on the SBA's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sbagov at 12:30 p.m. (EDT). For more information on the national events, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality.

As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.

It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

