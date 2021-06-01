Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, DispatchHealth Partner On In-Home Medical Care

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DENVER, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center , one of the nation's top-ranked academic health centers, and DispatchHealth , a leading provider of in-home medical care, have partnered to offer patients an expanded opportunity to receive convenient and safe medical care in the comfort of their own homes.

Beginning July 1, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center patients and providers throughout the Columbus community can request DispatchHealth's medical care for a wide range of common to complex injuries and illnesses including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure and more. DispatchHealth's platform brings same-day care to the home and provides coordination of support services with the patient's care team and ongoing care needs.

As part of this partnership, certain high-risk patients will also have access to DispatchHealth's Bridge Care, which is proactive, in-home care 24-72 hours after an acute care hospital stay.

"Home health continues to be a critical component to our overall continuum of care. This partnership will provide our patients high-acuity care in the comfort of their own homes while reducing preventable hospital readmissions by connecting patients with a primary care physician or specialist," said Dr. Hal Paz , executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. "We look forward to serving our community in new and vital ways while exceeding the expectations of today's consumer and care teams, lowering the cost of care and improving health outcomes."

Patients can request care by phone, DispatchHealth's mobile app or website, and in the future through Ohio State Wexner Medical Center's website and OSUMyChart. Once requested, an emergency-care trained DispatchHealth medical team quickly arrives at the patient's home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA-certified lab. The medical care provided in the patient's home is comparable to what patients would experience at a walk-in clinic or urgent care.

"The past year has shown that patients' care needs are rapidly evolving. DispatchHealth's proven value-based care approach empowers health systems to go beyond traditional care settings and meet patients where they are," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We are pleased to partner with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to expand the focus on effective, convenient and affordable care outside of the typical clinic and hospital setting. We look forward to expanding our service to central Ohio through this leading partnership."

Since its founding in 2013, DispatchHealth's unique model of care has proven to save an average of $1,100-1,700 per acute care visit. The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and DispatchHealth partnership brings a combined focus on continuous improvement of patient health outcomes at a lower cost.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com .

