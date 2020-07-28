Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $2,263,000 compared to $3,079,000 earned for the second quarter of 2019. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $.47 compared to $.65 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income totaled $3,265,000 compared to $4,272,000 for the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $.68 for the first six months of 2020 versus $.90 for the first six months of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .62 percent and 5.07 percent, respectively, for the first half of 2020, compared to .83 percent and 7.20 percent, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman said, "As everyone knows, this year has certainly not been short of challenges. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.'s subsidiaries have worked to minimize the impact of the economic downturn and consumer shifts suddenly brought on by the pandemic. While much is still unknown about the lasting effects of these circumstances, know that Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central will remain steadfast resources for its communities in the days to come."

For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income decreased $858,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $2,241,000 from the same respective periods last year. Impacting net interest income was the decrease in net interest margin in relation to the decrease in market rates. The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 75 basis points during the second half of 2019 and another 150 basis points in March of 2020, which contributed to a greater decrease in yield on earning assets than the average cost on interest-bearing liabilities. This trend was partly due to interest rates on deposits lagging the decrease in general market rates and certain deposits already being at or near their interest rate floor, which limited the Company's ability to reduce deposit costs to the same magnitude as experienced on earning assets. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the net interest margin was 4.13 percent, compared to 4.66 percent for the same period the prior year. Also contributing to lower net interest income was the change in the Company's business model for Loan Central's assessment of fees for tax refund advance loans. Starting in 2020, Loan Central changed from only assessing loan fees for the tax refund loan to primarily assessing a fee for preparing the tax return in combination with a reduced loan fee. This fundamental change in the fee structure was imposed upon the Company in order to comply with new regulations. As a result, tax refund advance loan fees for the first half of 2020 decreased $728,000 from the same period last year. The reduction in tax refund advance fees lowered the net interest margin 15 basis points for the first half of 2020. The fee income for tax preparation services was recorded as noninterest income and is discussed below.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the provision for loan losses increased $413,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the provision for loan losses increased $1,882,000, from the same respective periods in 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the negative provision for loan loss expense of $393,000 was primarily related to the reduction in specific allocations on collateral dependent impaired loans of $854,000. This was partially offset by net loan charge-offs of $355,000 and an increase in certain economic risk factors contributing to higher general reserves. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the provision for loan losses incurred of $3,453,000 was primarily related to net loan charge-offs of $1,745,000 and an increase in general reserves related to the establishment of an economic risk factor for the coronavirus pandemic. Based on declining economic conditions and increasing unemployment levels, management increased general reserves $2,185,000 to reflect higher anticipated losses due to the expected financial impact of the coronavirus on customers. In association with this higher risk factor, the allowance for loan losses increased to .96 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020 compared to .81 percent at December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 1.00 percent at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.30 percent at December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income totaled $2,249,000, an increase of $246,000 from the same period last year. The increase was due to mortgage banking income, which increased $353,000 from the second quarter of last year in relation to the heightened volume of mortgages being refinanced. Partially offsetting this increase was service charges on deposit accounts, which decreased $184,000 due to lower overdraft fees. Noninterest income totaled $6,691,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $2,842,000 from the same period last year that was primarily related to receipt of a $2,000,000 settlement payment. The settlement payment was paid to the Bank as part of a settlement agreement signed during the first quarter of 2020. The settlement agreement related to the previously disclosed litigation the Bank had filed against a third-party tax software product provider for early termination of its tax processing contract. Further contributing to the increase was the Company's change in its business model for assessing fees on tax refund advance loans. By primarily charging for the tax preparation services, the Company recorded $634,000 in tax preparation fee income during the first half of 2020. In addition, for the first half of 2020, mortgage banking income increased $374,000, which was partially offset by service charges on deposit accounts, which decreased $194,000, respectively, from the same period last year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $9,602,000, a decrease of $189,000 from the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $19,121,000, a decrease of $238,000 from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, decreased $101,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 and decreased $182,000 as compared to the first half of 2019. The decrease was primarily related to the expense savings associated with a lower number of employees from the sale of two branches in December 2019 and the voluntary early retirement program that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2019. Further contributing to lower noninterest expense was professional fees. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, professional fees decreased $216,000 and $290,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The decrease was in relation to lower litigation related legal fees and to accounting fees. Partially offsetting the expense reductions above was an increase in data processing, which increased $150,000 from the prior year second quarter and increased $214,000 from the first half of 2019. The increase was primarily due to costs associated with the platform used to facilitate Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, credit card processing and website maintenance costs.

The Company's total assets at June 30, 2020 were $1.103 billion, an increase of $90 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in assets was related to a $58 million increase in loans, a $16 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $9 million increase in securities. The growth in loans occurred primarily in the commercial segment, which was partially related to the origination of $34 million in PPP loans. The PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA and have a minimal impact on the allowance for loan losses. The increase in cash and cash equivalents and securities was related to the investment of the heightened deposit balances received during the first half of the year. At June 30, 2020, total deposits had increased $90 million, or 11 percent, from year end in relation to customers receiving stimulus funds and their desire to preserve cash during this uncertain economic environment.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns Ohio Valley Bank, with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, operations, customers and capital position; (ii) higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers' operations and financial condition; (iii) the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market related to COVID-19 or responses to the health crisis; (iv) the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; (v) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (vi) competitive pressures; (vii) fluctuations in interest rates; (viii) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (ix) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (x) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (xi) regulatory changes; (xii) and other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019 PER SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share



$ 0.47

$ 0.65

$ 0.68

$ 0.90 Dividends per share



$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.42

$ 0.42 Book value per share



$ 27.53

$ 25.99

$ 27.53

$ 25.99 Dividend payout ratio (a)



44.43%

32.45%

61.59%

46.69% Weighted average shares outstanding 4,787,446

4,763,858

4,787,446

4,756,209



















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)













Dividends reinvested under

















employee stock ownership plan (b) $ -

$ -

$ 154

$ 179 Dividends reinvested under

















dividend reinvestment plan (c)

$ 372

$ 370

$ 744

$ 721



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average equity



6.97%

10.22%

5.07%

7.20% Return on average assets



0.83%

1.19%

0.62%

0.83% Net interest margin (d)



3.94%

4.43%

4.13%

4.66% Efficiency ratio (e)



79.01%

76.72%

71.60%

74.17% Average earning assets (in 000's)

$ 1,011,694

$ 973,524

$ 973,851

$ 963,485





(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income. (b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market. (c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market. (d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets. (e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)















Three months ended

Six months ended (in $000's)



June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans



$ 10,639

$ 11,302

$ 21,512

$ 23,214 Interest and dividends on securities

742

856

1,492

1,683 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks 18

325

180

644 Total interest income



11,399

12,483

23,184

25,541 Interest expense:

















Deposits



1,367

1,512

2,876

2,854 Borrowings



237

318

509

647 Total interest expense



1,604

1,830

3,385

3,501 Net interest income



9,795

10,653

19,799

22,040 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (393)

(806)

3,453

1,571 Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts 333

517

826

1,020 Trust fees



61

72

129

136 Income from bank owned life insurance and













annuity assets



192

177

409

355 Mortgage banking income



431

78

521

147 Debit / credit card interchange income 930

972

1,873

1,886 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned 18

14

(83)

14 Tax preparation fees



19

----

634

---- Litigation settlement



0

----

2,000

---- Other



265

173

382

291 Total noninterest income



2,249

2,003

6,691

3,849 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits

5,426

5,527

10,881

11,063 Occupancy



449

438

881

891 Furniture and equipment



278

270

540

533 Professional fees



473

689

1,071

1,361 Marketing expense



293

270

561

540 FDIC insurance



24

110

24

113 Data processing



704

554

1,303

1,089 Software



412

427

793

838 Foreclosed assets



36

19

79

125 Amortization of intangibles



17

31

34

62 Other



1,490

1,456

2,954

2,744 Total noninterest expense



9,602

9,791

19,121

19,359 Income before income taxes



2,835

3,671

3,916

4,959 Income taxes



572

592

651

687 NET INCOME



$ 2,263

$ 3,079

$ 3,265

$ 4,272

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























(in $000's, except share data)











June 30,

December 31













2020

2019 ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks







$ 13,388

$ 12,812 Interest-bearing deposits with banks









54,863

39,544 Total cash and cash equivalents









68,251

52,356 Certificates of deposit in financial institutions







2,323

2,360 Securities available for sale











114,987

105,318 Securities held to maturity (estimated fair value: 2020 - $12,134; 2019 - $12,404)

11,769

12,033 Restricted investments in bank stocks







7,506

7,506 Total loans











830,832

772,774 Less: Allowance for loan losses









(7,981)

(6,272) Net loans











822,851

766,502 Premises and equipment, net











21,436

19,217 Premises and equipment held for sale, net







645

653 Other real estate owned











226

540 Accrued interest receivable











3,537

2,564 Goodwill











7,319

7,319 Other intangible assets, net











140

174 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







35,588

30,596 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net







955

1,053 Other assets











5,462

5,081 Total assets











$ 1,102,995

$ 1,013,272



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 266,840

$ 222,607 Interest-bearing deposits











645,007

598,864 Total deposits











911,847

821,471 Other borrowed funds











30,110

33,991 Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500 Operating lease liability











955

1,053 Accrued liabilities











19,762

20,078 Total liabilities











971,174

885,093



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;







2020 - 5,447,185 shares issued; 2019 - 5,447,185 shares issued)



5,447

5,447 Additional paid-in capital











51,165

51,165 Retained earnings











88,006

86,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income







2,915

528 Treasury stock, at cost (659,739 shares)







(15,712)

(15,712) Total shareholders' equity











131,821

128,179 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,102,995

$ 1,013,272

Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

