Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $4,700,000, an increase of 34.4% from the $3,498,000 earned for the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $.98 compared to $.73 for the prior year fourth quarter, a 34.2% increase. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $10,259,000, an increase of $352,000, or 3.6%, from net income of $9,907,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per share were $2.14 for 2020 versus $2.08 for 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .94% and 7.83%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to .96% and 8.10%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

"Honestly, I was very pleasantly surprised with our year end results. It seems as though every aspect of 2020 was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every decision, every strategic initiative was balanced against the effect the pandemic would play in the results. Ultimately, people were the foundation for our direction. Decisions were driven by the safety of our customers, employees and shareholders," said OVBC Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman. "Our executive team, managers, and, in fact, the organization as a whole stayed proactive in our approach to the many unprecedented challenges faced throughout the year. I'm also proud to say we stayed true to our Community First mission reaching out to our communities when they needed us most. That took the form of granting, not one, but two rounds of loan payment deferrals spanning six months, assisting our business customers in securing $35 million in PPP funds, waiving early closeout fees on Christmas and vacation savings accounts, continuing to buy local when possible, and even helping customers and shareholders stay informed of pandemic-related scams."

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income decreased $285,000, and for the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income decreased $3,070,000 from the same respective periods in the prior year. Impacting net interest income was the decrease in net interest margin in relation to the decrease in market rates. The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 75 basis points during the second half of 2019 and another 150 basis points in March of 2020, which contributed to a greater decrease in yield on earning assets than the average cost on interest-bearing liabilities. This trend was partly due to interest rates on deposits lagging the decrease in general market rates and certain deposits already being at or near their interest rate floor, which limited the Company's ability to reduce deposit costs to the same magnitude as experienced on earning assets. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the net interest margin was 3.97%, compared to 4.51% for the same period the prior year. Also contributing to lower net interest income was the change in the Company's business model for Loan Central, Inc.'s assessment of fees for tax refund advance loans. Starting in 2020, Loan Central changed from only assessing loan fees for the tax refund loan to primarily assessing a fee for preparing the tax return in combination with a reduced loan fee. This fundamental change in the fee structure was imposed upon the Company in order to comply with new regulations. As a result, tax refund advance loan fees for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $730,000 from the same period the prior year. The reduction in tax refund advance fees lowered the net interest margin seven basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020 from the same period the prior year. The fee income for tax preparation services was recorded as noninterest income and is discussed below. Partially offsetting the compression in net interest margin was the growth in average earning assets. For 2020, average earning assets increased $52 million, or 5.4%, from 2019, led predominantly by the commercial lending segment.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses increased $544,000, and for the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses increased $1,980,000, from the same respective periods in 2019. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the negative provision for loan loss expense of $471,000 was primarily related to lower general reserves associated with an improved unemployment economic risk factor, which for our markets has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The contribution from the improved economic risk factor more than offset the quarterly net loan charge-offs of $99,000. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for loan losses of $2,980,000 was primarily related to year-to-date net loan charge-offs of $2,092,000, of which $807,000 had been previously allocated for in 2019, and an increase in general reserves related to the establishment of an economic risk factor for the coronavirus pandemic. Based on declining economic conditions, management increased general reserves $2,315,000 to reflect higher anticipated losses due to the expected financial impact of the coronavirus on customers. In association with this higher risk factor, the allowance for loan losses increased to .84% of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to .81% at December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was .82% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income totaled $2,313,000, a decrease of $897,000 from the same period the prior year. The decrease was due to the net gain of $1,256,000 from the sale of the New Holland and Mount Sterling branch locations that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2019. This was partially offset by mortgage banking income, which increased $205,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 in relation to the heightened volume of home purchases and mortgages being refinanced. Noninterest income totaled $11,438,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $2,272,000 from the same period in 2019 that was primarily related to receipt of a $2,000,000 settlement payment. The payment was paid to the Bank as part of a settlement agreement signed during the first quarter of 2020. The settlement agreement was related to the previously disclosed litigation the Bank had filed against a third-party tax software product provider for early termination of its tax processing contract. For the year ended December 31, 2020, mortgage banking income increased $944,000 from the same period the prior year. Further contributing to the increase in noninterest income was the Company's change in its business model for assessing fees on tax refund advance loans. By primarily charging for the tax preparation services, the Company recorded $644,000 in tax preparation fee income during the year ended December 31, 2020. Partially offsetting these increases was the gain from the branch sale in 2019 mentioned above and service charges on deposit accounts. For 2020, service charges on deposits decreased $433,000 from the same period the prior year in relation to customers maintaining higher deposit balances due to various economic stimulus payments, which led to lower overdraft fees.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $7,121,000, a decrease of $3,280,000 from the same period in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $36,133,000, a decrease of $3,365,000, or 8.5%, from the same period the prior year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, decreased $2,027,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and decreased $1,888,000 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Both the quarterly and year-to-date decrease was primarily related to the expense associated with the voluntary early retirement program that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2019, which resulted in a one-time expense of $1,507,000. In association with the voluntary early retirement program and the sale of the two branches, the Company realized additional savings in personnel expense during 2020 due to a lower number of employees. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, professional fees decreased $626,000 and $989,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2019. The decrease was due to lower legal fees associated with collecting troubled loans and to litigation related legal fees associated with the terminated tax processing contract. Also contributing to lower noninterest expense was marketing expense, which decreased in relation to the pandemic environment. For the year ended December 31, 2020, marketing expense decreased $228,000 from the same period the prior year.

The Company's total assets at December 31, 2020 were $1.187 billion, an increase of $174 million, or 17.1%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in assets was related to an $86 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $76 million increase in loans. The growth in loans occurred primarily in the commercial segment, which was partially related to the origination of $35 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, of which, $28 million was still outstanding at December 31, 2020. The PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA and have a minimal impact on the allowance for loan losses. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was related to the investment of the heightened deposit balances received during 2020. At December 31, 2020, total deposits increased $172 million, or 21.0%, from year end 2019 in relation to customers receiving stimulus funds from various government programs and their desire to preserve cash during this uncertain economic environment.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, operations, customers and capital position; (ii) higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers' operations and financial condition; (iii) the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market related to COVID-19 or responses to the health crisis; (iv) the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; (v) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (vi) competitive pressures; (vii) fluctuations in interest rates; (viii) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (ix) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (x) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (xi) regulatory changes; (xii) and other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019 PER SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share



$ 0.98

$ 0.73

$ 2.14

$ 2.08 Dividends per share



$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.84

$ 0.84 Book value per share



$ 28.48

$ 26.77

$ 28.48

$ 26.77 Dividend payout ratio (a)



21.39%

28.68%

39.20%

40.37% Weighted average shares outstanding 4,787,446

4,783,078

4,787,446

4,767,279



















DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)















Dividends reinvested under

















employee stock ownership plan (b)

$ -

$ -

$ 154

$ 179 Dividends reinvested under

















dividend reinvestment plan (c)



$ 372

$ 360

$ 1,514

$ 1,438



















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average equity



14.04%

11.05%

7.83%

8.10% Return on average assets



1.62%

1.33%

0.94%

0.96% Net interest margin (d)



3.78%

4.30%

3.97%

4.51% Efficiency ratio (e)



56.84%

75.89%

69.67%

75.02% Average earning assets (in 000's)



$ 1,075,167

$ 967,403

$ 1,016,966

$ 965,047



















(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.











(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.











(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.











(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.







(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.





























OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three months ended

Twelve months ended (in $000's)



December 31,

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans



$ 10,815

$ 11,190

$ 43,204

$ 45,766 Interest and dividends on securities

575

821

2,744

3,330 Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks 25

244

225

1,221 Total interest income



11,415

12,255

46,173

50,317 Interest expense:

















Deposits



1,104

1,580

5,254

6,026 Borrowings



210

289

937

1,239 Total interest expense



1,314

1,869

6,191

7,265 Net interest income



10,101

10,386

39,982

43,052 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (471)

(1,015)

2,980

1,000 Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts 436

545

1,685

2,118 Trust fees



64

69

257

264 Income from bank owned life insurance and













annuity assets



204

170

820

704 Mortgage banking income



288

83

1,254

310 Debit / credit card interchange income 1,028

970

4,031

3,905 Gain (loss) on other real estate owned 49

(64)

(35)

(65) Net gain on branch divestitures



----

1,256

----

1,256 Tax preparation fees



1

----

644

---- Litigation settlement



----

----

2,000

---- Other



243

181

782

674 Total noninterest income



2,313

3,210

11,438

9,166 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits



4,782

6,809

21,636

23,524 Occupancy



455

401

1,817

1,771 Furniture and equipment



272

272

1,096

1,060 Professional fees



(77)

549

1,519

2,508 Marketing expense



(254)

31

613

841 FDIC insurance



72

----

165

113 Data processing



329

367

2,170

1,996 Software



343

505

1,454

1,705 Foreclosed assets



11

79

128

266 Amortization of intangibles



14

117

62

206 Other



1,174

1,271

5,473

5,508 Total noninterest expense



7,121

10,401

36,133

39,498 Income before income taxes



5,764

4,210

12,307

11,720 Income taxes



1,064

712

2,048

1,813 NET INCOME



$ 4,700

$ 3,498

$ 10,259

$ 9,907















OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























(in $000's, except share data)











December 31,

December 31













2020

2019 ASSETS

















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks







$ 14,989

$ 12,812 Interest-bearing deposits with banks









123,314

39,544 Total cash and cash equivalents











138,303

52,356 Certificates of deposit in financial institutions







2,500

2,360 Securities available for sale











112,322

105,318 Securities held to maturity (estimated fair value: 2020 - $10,344; 2019 - $12,404)

10,020

12,033 Restricted investments in bank stocks









7,506

7,506 Total loans











848,664

772,774 Less: Allowance for loan losses











(7,160)

(6,272) Net loans











841,504

766,502 Premises and equipment, net











21,312

19,217 Premises and equipment held for sale, net







637

653 Other real estate owned











49

540 Accrued interest receivable











3,319

2,564 Goodwill











7,319

7,319 Other intangible assets, net











112

174 Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







35,999

30,596 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net









880

1,053 Other assets











5,150

5,081 Total assets











$ 1,186,932

$ 1,013,272



















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 314,777

$ 222,607 Interest-bearing deposits











678,962

598,864 Total deposits











993,739

821,471 Other borrowed funds











27,863

33,991 Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500 Operating lease liability











880

1,053 Accrued liabilities











19,626

20,078 Total liabilities











1,050,608

885,093



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;







2020 - 5,447,185 shares issued; 2019 - 5,447,185 shares issued)





5,447

5,447 Additional paid-in capital











51,165

51,165 Retained earnings











92,988

86,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income







2,436

528 Treasury stock, at cost (659,739 shares)







(15,712)

(15,712) Total shareholders' equity











136,324

128,179 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,186,932

$ 1,013,272

Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

