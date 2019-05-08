Ohio's Oil and Gas Industry Offers a Wide Variety of Career Opportunities

GRANVILLE, Ohio, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate "In-Demand Jobs Week" in Ohio, the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) wants Ohio students and job-seekers to know that there are more than 75 different rewarding and high-demand careers available in Ohio's natural gas and oil industry. In-demand jobs are defined as jobs that have a sustainable wage and a promising future based on the projected number of openings and growth.

"In 2011, our industry employed around 14,000 Ohioans, and today that number has dramatically increased to nearly 200,000, thanks to the ongoing development of the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations," Rhonda Reda, OOGEEP Executive Director said. "As a result, workforce development remains a priority for our industry."

OOGEEP recently released a new Career Guide and an online Career Video Series that highlights the in-demand careers in Ohio's natural gas and oil industry including diesel mechanics, welders, lease operators, land surveyors, CDL truck drivers, derrickhands, geologists, petroleum engineers and many more.

As the demand for employees in the industry increases, so does the need for this energy sector to continue to foster relationships between Ohio's education community and our local natural gas and oil industry. Today, OOGEEP is working with more than 90 Ohio colleges, universities, and career and technical schools that offer training programs in more than 75 different career paths. In addition, OOGEEP will be announcing another 65 scholarship winners to students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry.

To learn more about the new "Oil and Gas Careers In Ohio" guides and video series, as well as a list of educational and training programs, visit http://www.oogeep.org/industry-workforce/careers/.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio. These programs primarily focus on teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, industry training, career and workforce development, research and guest speaker programs.

