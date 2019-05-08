Ohio's Oil and Gas Industry Recognizes Teacher Appreciation Week

GRANVILLE, Ohio, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week 2019, the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) would like to thank the thousands of teachers who have taken part in the organization's award winning summer workshops, and to remind educators that registration is now open for the 2019 sessions. The STEM teacher workshop is scheduled for June 25-26 in Marietta, and the geology workshop will be held July 16-17 in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Each year OOGEEP hosts a series of summer workshops which provide Ohio teachers with insight into real-world applications of STEM and geology lesson plans. These workshops help teachers connect Ohio science educational requirements to an energy industry that has a significant energy and economic impact to the state and all Ohioans.

"Ohio's natural gas and oil industry thanks our teachers for their commitment to their students, their communities and their profession." OOGEEP's Executive Director Rhonda Reda said, "We are thankful to work together with educators who encourage our future workforce and we look forward to serving as judges during the Ohio Academy of Science's State Science Day on Saturday, May 11."

OOGEEP's curriculum, titled STEM Lessons in Oil and Gas Energy Education, includes lesson plans and hands-on science labs. The curriculum demonstrates the importance of STEM in areas such as geology, physical science, environmental science, engineering and chemistry, and why they play an important role in energy development. These workshops provide teachers with multiple hands-on learning stations, a forum to share best practices on how they educate their students, and an opportunity to participate in a variety of related field trips.

Through the generosity of Ohio's oil and gas producers, there is no cost for teachers to attend. In addition, all attendees receive a wide variety of free resource materials, lab supplies, lesson plans, posters, maps, rock and mineral kits, science standards, benchmark connections, internet resources and activities that can be utilized directly in their classroom. The workshops also provide an opportunity for continuing education credit and an optional graduate credit through Ashland University. Registrations for both workshops are now open and can be found at http://www.oogeep.org/teacher-students/.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio. These programs primarily focus on teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, industry training, career and workforce development, research and guest speaker programs.

