OHLA USA Notifies Individuals Of Data Privacy Incident

FLUSHING, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OHLA USA, formerly known as OHL North America ("OHLA"), a construction and engineering firm with its headquarters located at 26-15 Ulmer Street, Flushing, NY, announced that it mailed notice letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in an incident involving unauthorized access to certain files containing employee payroll records, and information related to OHLA's employee benefits plan. In an abundance of caution and to address some notification letters that were returned as undeliverable, OHLA has set up a webpage located at www.ohlna.com that contains a copy of the notice that was sent and information on certain credit monitoring services being offered to affected individuals.

On April 13, 2021, OHLA discovered that a third party accessed its system and exfiltrated certain files at some time between March 18 and April 8, 2021. OHLA believes the files accessed included employee payroll records, and information related to OHLA's employee benefits plan. These files included, among other things, names, addresses, phone numbers, part or all of social security numbers and certain bank account information, but not any passwords or access codes. OHLA reported the incident to law enforcement and immediately commenced an investigation to secure its environment, expel the third party actor and determine the timing of the incident.

On May 4, 2021, OHLA began mailing notification letters to individuals whose personal information may have been contained in the accessed files. That notice included an offer by OHLA to provide 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to affected individuals. OHLA also advised the affected individuals that they should remain vigilant by reviewing their financial account statements and credit reports, and if suspicious activity is detected, immediately notify their financial institution or company and report any suspected incidents of identity theft to law enforcement or their State Attorney General.

To reduce the risk of something like this occurring again, OHLA is updating its policies and procedures, reviewing its security measures, and working to implement additional safeguards to protect its environment from future threats.

Additional information is posted on the OHLA website at www.ohlna.com.

