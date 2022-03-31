OhmConnect Surpasses 250,000 Connected Appliances and Devices in Homes; Collaborates with SunPower and Carrier to Enhance Grid Resiliency

New Strategic Alliances Will Connect Millions of Homes to the Clean Energy Future

OAKLAND, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its fleet of grid-connected appliances and home devices now surpassing a quarter of a million, OhmConnect , the world's leading residential energy management company, announced its newest collaborators: SunPower Corp ., a leading solar technology and energy services provider, and Carrier , the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

OhmConnect's mission is to rally people to change how and when they use electricity - unlocking clean, affordable and reliable energy.

OhmConnect is creating grid-connected homes that leverage solar energy, storage, HVAC technology, and smart thermostats to strengthen and modernize our energy infrastructure.

Building on the partnership with Google announced last year, OhmConnect currently integrates with appliances and devices from 30 companies and manufacturers.

Customers leveraging SunPower's and Carrier's solutions will be able to access OhmConnect's gamified user experience and get rewarded to manage their electricity use during peak usage periods. These collaborations expand OhmConnect's energy platform to a network of millions of grid-responsive devices.

Today, heating and cooling systems represent 55% of the residential electricity load in the U.S. – by far the largest component of residential energy use. Through connection to Carrier's significant installed base in the U.S., OhmConnect and Carrier will provide interested consumers the ability to better manage peak demand and support the electric grid's reliability. Households can also save money and reduce energy usage and emissions.

With SunPower, OhmConnect is greatly expanding the ecosystem of homes that can leverage the energy they generate to help stabilize the increasingly vulnerable grid. Through the collaboration, SunPower's tens of thousands of solar and SunVault™ storage customers will have the option to participate with the OhmConnect platform. Participants receive incentives to automatically dispatch energy reserves to the grid during peak demand times. Together, the companies are creating a scalable way to impact grid reliability, while enabling homeowners to save even more money on their systems and energy bills.

These types of integrated solutions are increasingly important as extreme weather events and wildfires make blackouts more common. And new federal regulations requiring the integration of battery storage and other distributed energy resources (FERC Order 2222) are being implemented by grid operators across the U.S.

"Simply put, our electric grid is vulnerable to failure just when we need it the most," said Cisco DeVries, CEO of OhmConnect. "Blackouts have increased dramatically as our aging grid infrastructure faces climate change, increasing demand, and the transition to zero carbon. This is a challenge that all of us can actually get paid to help solve. I am very excited to have world-leading partners, like SunPower and Carrier, join our team to connect homes to the clean energy revolution, and I look forward to seeing our clean energy network grow exponentially."

SunPower and Carrier have also invested in OhmConnect through the company's latest funding round, demonstrating their commitment to a clean energy future – one connected home at a time.

"By integrating SunPower's solar solutions with OhmConnect, homeowners can supercharge their home's energy earning potential while creating a more resilient grid," said Shawn Fitzgerald, Vice President of Corporate Development at SunPower. "SunPower and OhmConnect share the beliefs that accessing renewable energy and participating in solutions that make energy more reliable should be accessible and easy. Our investment in OhmConnect and the work we are doing together directly reflects our mission to change the way our world is powered."

"At Carrier, we're focused on investments in sustainable innovations and disruptive technologies. With our residential heating and cooling units installed across the country, teaming up with OhmConnect will enable more households to adjust their cooling in response to stress on the grid," said Jennifer Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Carrier. "It's a win-win for our customers and the planet, allowing them to save money and reduce energy usage and emissions - a shared goal of both companies."

California residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

New York residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

Texas residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

Australia residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect, winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award , helps hundreds of thousands of customers manage their at-home electricity and rewards them for smarter energy use. The company pays its customers for saving electricity when the grid is stressed and likely to utilize dirty power, unlocking clean, affordable, and reliable energy. With more than $17 million in rewards paid to its customers, OhmConnect is making a future of 100% clean energy accessible to everyone. Customers of the three major California electricity suppliers – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – as well as Con Edison in New York, can sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com . Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect , read the OhmConnect blog or check them out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

