Oikos® Debuts Protein-Packed Line Of Dairy Products, Oikos Pro

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off a new year, Oikos® is launching a collection of high-protein dairy products: Oikos Pro. Conveniently packaged in both snackable cup and drinkable bottle forms, Oikos® Pro provides high-quality protein and calcium – important nutrients to help fitness fans support strong muscles and bones.

Oikos® Pro dairy cups contain 20 grams of high-quality protein per 5.3-ounce serving, and Oikos Pro dairy drinks contain 25 grams of protein per 10-fluid-ounce serving. That equates to about 40% of the recommended daily value for protein and 15% of the recommended daily value for calcium (50g per serving). Plus, there's 0g added sugar**!

"Last year the world of fitness experienced unique challenges and changes, and we appreciate the value people are placing on health and nutrition headed into 2021," said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Marketing, Danone North America. "Oikos Pro set out to deliver a new collection of post-workout dairy snacks for fitness fans that are far from boring with high-quality protein, different formats, and flavors. We wanted to create this line to help people support strong muscles—no matter what they're up against."

Those looking to increase their protein intake don't have to sacrifice higher protein for flavor that falls flat, as the Oikos® Pro dairy cups and drinkable bottles come in a variety of crave-worthy flavors. The cups are available in delicious varieties including Vanilla, Strawberry, Mixed Berry, Peach and Plain, while the bottles come in Strawberry Banana, Mixed Berry, Caramel Macchiato and Coffee flavors. Fans in search of some extra caffeine may enjoy the Caramel Macchiato and Coffee flavors of Oikos Pro drinks, which feature 100 milligrams of caffeine per bottle, as much as a cup of coffee***.

Oikos Pro is available now in the yogurt aisle of grocery stores and retailers nationwide. Oikos Pro single serving dairy snack cups are available for a suggested retail price of $1.59 per 5.3-ounce cup ($6.99 per quart), and Oikos Pro single serving dairy drinks are available for a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 10-fluid-ounce bottle.

**Not a low calorie food

***95mg caffeine per 8 fl oz cup of coffee

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

