Oil & Gas News: Applied Physics Systems Expands and Offers New Services in Texas

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Physics Systems is pleased to announce the opening of a second facility at our Oak Ridge, Texas location. This new facility will house our operations staff with space for sales and training, while engineering will maintain the original building.

"This move represents an exciting development for Applied Physics," noted Maxwell Goodman, CEO. "We have grown our Texas team and operations and are pleased the new space will allow us to better serve our customers. This growth in the greater Houston area is part of our increased investment in manufacturing and engineering in Texas."

Applied Physics Systems designs and manufactures downhole sensors, electronics, and MWD systems with a dedicated team of engineers, technical and operational staff, and business professionals. Our newly expanded Texas facility offers state-of-the art testing via HALT/HASS test chamber, vibration table, and full calibration services in an environmentally controlled facility to ensure high-quality performance and accurate measurements.

Services offered in our Texas Facilities:

Repair and Maintenance Services

Warranted repairs



Routine service, including some obsolete instruments

Calibration Services

Expedited calibration



Pickup and delivery

Engineering Services

New Operations Facility

27622 Commerce Oaks Drive, Oak Ridge North, TX 77385

Engineering Facility (original location)

27610 Commerce Oaks Drive, Oak Ridge North, TX 77385

About Applied Physics Systems

Applied Physics Systems, (appliedphysics.com) is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance magnetometers, directional and gamma sensors, and complete MWD systems. Applied Physics Systems is founded and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in Houston, Calgary, and Beijing.



