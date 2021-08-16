Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Forecast & Analysis | Application & Geography | Technavio Insights

Some of the major highlights from Technavio's Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market report:

The Oil & Gas pipeline and transportation automation market has the potential to grow by USD 742.43 million during 2021-2025.

The key factor driving the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth is the expansion of oil terminals.

The increased use of alternative energy sources will challenge the growth of the market participants.

ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp. are a few of the key vendors in the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market.

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation in APAC.

is a key market for oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation in APAC. The demand for automation in pipelines is led by the increasing regulatory control over the oil and gas industry and the construction of new pipelines.

Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Report: Overview

The Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation market forecast report provides insights for your business strategies to reimage themselves.

Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation: Key Drivers & Trends

According to our research output, there has been a negative impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. The key factors driving the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth are the benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation and new exploration policies. These new oil and gas exploration and production activities, along with improved and efficient pipelines for oil and gas transportation will significantly influence market growth over the forecast period. The challenges that the market will face are the technical challenges and high costs associated with the maintenance of pipeline and transportation infrastructure.

The Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Segmentation by Key Vendors | Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation are fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Segmentation by Key Regions | Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America. The high offshore capital expenditure and the increasing number of oil rigs and new oil platform installation projects will facilitate the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Application | Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation

Pipelines are integral components of the oil and gas midstream sector and are highly preferred for oil and gas transportation. The demand for automation in pipelines is led by the increasing regulatory control over the oil and gas industry and the construction of new pipelines.

