LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Application, By Method of Leak Detection, By Source of Revenue, By Technology, By Equipment, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023



According to "North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Application, By Method of Leak Detection, By Source of Revenue, By Technology, By Equipment, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023", oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market is projected to reach $ 2.37 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to aging pipeline infrastructure, increasing number of exploration & production activities, technological advancements, and stringent regulatory and environmental standards across the region. Moreover, growing research & development activities, rising environmental concerns and installation of smart leak detection systems are expected to aid growth in the oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market in North America during the forecast period.



"North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Application, By Method of Leak Detection, By Source of Revenue, By Technology, By Equipment, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market in North America:

•Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Application, By Method of Leak Detection, By Source of Revenue, By Technology, By Equipment, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



