Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Report 2019-2029

Visiongain has calculated that the global subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $6,883 mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

The oil price fall in 2014 has changed the dynamics of the SURF market, and future oil price levels will strongly influence SURF expenditure. This is the case even for natural gas projects, as natural gas is tied to the price of oil in most regions.



CAPEX is expected to hold up in the immediate term as existing spending on under-construction projects is maintained, and projects continue to go ahead where investment has already been committed. Increased investment towards the development of fields in deeper and more remote areas along with the development of fixed and floating hubs and marginal fields are likely to boost the SURF market in the long run.

As oil and gas production enters increasingly deeper and harsher environments, the challenges for subsea engineering, installation and maintenance become even tougher. When considering that the typical lifespan of a subsea system can be as much as 20 years, with hopes to extend this considerably, the demands on SURF systems are intensified.



Visiongain's global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across six different regions: North America, Western Europe, Eurasia/Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and South America.

With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital and operational expenditure and project type. Through extensive secondary research, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the SURF market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

- How is the SURF market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining the SURF market dynamics?

- What are the market shares of the submarkets of the SURF Market in 2019?

- How will each SURF submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

- How will the market shares for each SURF market space develop from 2019-2029?

- Which SURF market space will be the main driver for the overall market from 2019-2029?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence the market spaces and submarkets?

- Will leading national SURF markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- How will the market shares of the market spaces change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

- Who are the leading players in the market?



