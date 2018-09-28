Oil and Gas Exploration & Production: Global Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2026
The "Oil and Gas Exploration & Production - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Factors such as demand for energy worldwide have put an ever-increasing pressure on oil & gas production and exploration activities. However, due to imbalance in energy demand and supply is hampering the market growth.
Based on application, deep water segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment gradual shift in E&P activities toward ultra-deepwater and deepwater exploration.
By geography, North America is expected to be the fastest growing market due to liberalization of Mexican oil & gas industry in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.8 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Crude Oil
5.3 Natural Gas
6 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Method and Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Drilling Methods and Technologies
6.3 Exploration Methods and Technologies
6.4 Production Methods and Technologies
7 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offshore wells
7.3 On Shore Wells
8 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Transocean Ltd.
10.2 Qatar General Petroleum Corporation (QGPC)
10.3 Seadrill Limited
10.4 National Iranian Oil Company
10.5 Chevron Corporation
10.6 SOCAR - State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
10.7 Pars Oil & Gas Company (POGC)
10.8 Royal Dutch Shell
10.9 TechnipFMC
10.10 ADNOC - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
10.11 Noble Corporation
10.12 ConocoPhillips Corporation
10.13 Gulf Interstate Engineering
10.14 The Bahrain National Oil Company (BANOCO)
10.15 Petrobras
10.16 BP Plc
10.17 Mott MacDonald
10.18 Saipem Oil and Gas
10.19 Ensco PLC
10.20 EGAS - Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company
