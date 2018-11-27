Oil and Gas Industry Forges Ahead with Collaborations and Innovations Announced at OSEA2018

With the sector under one roof, industry players also took this opportunity to make key announcements on exclusive partnerships, product launches and new business strategies for the Asian oil and gas market.

Partnerships inked at OSEA2018

Following Gaylin Holdings Limited's recent acquisition of AMOS International Holdings Pte. Ltd, the combined entity launched its new name - AMOS Group Limited, at OSEA2018. Short for "All Marine Offshore Solutions", AMOS captures the Group's vision of becoming a leading international provider of diversified products, services and solutions to customers in the marine and offshore sectors.

Commenting on the launch of the new name, Perry Kennedy, CEO of the Group, said, "The merger of Gaylin and AMOS has created a strong combined entity, AMOS Group Limited, and we were delighted to launch this at OSEA2018. The event offered us a fantastic platform to showcase AMOS' new identity and our combined capabilities to a large group of customers and suppliers. Our stand attracted an encouraging high volume of foot traffic from the outset. We will now play out the value of a capable and unified team, our collective value propositions, and a single streamlined network. I'm confident that our business partners will benefit from increased efficiencies and valuable economies of scale."

At an official signing on Day 2, Franklin Offshore Holdings and Lankhorst Ropes inked an exclusive partnership to name Franklin Offshore Holdings as official authorised stockist and distributor in Singapore and Southeast Asia for Lankhorst's specialised Dyneema slings. These slings are used in the offshore oil, gas and wind energy construction and subsea installation industries.

"The Dyneema slings use a synthetic fabric and are lighter than traditional wire rope slings," explained David Glennie, General Manager of Franklin Offshore Holdings. "The industry is changing, and it's all driven by safety. Today, people are looking at using synthetic slings that reduce weight, so they can lift heavier items with the cranes they have. Technology is moving ahead and our companies, Lankhorst and Franklin, also have to move ahead in the industry," he said.

To better support marine and offshore clients in Asia and Australasia, Advanced Marine Pte Ltd and Arise Global Pte Ltd announced at OSEA2018 that they have entered into a co-operation agreement, with Arise Global's acoustic pressure vessel testing services complementing advanced marines cylinder inspection services.

From 4Q 2018 Arise Global and Advanced Marine will be offering combined services for inspection of gas kellies, pressure vessels, and gas storage cylinders. This new partnership will allow pressure vessels to be inspected in situ, while still full and pressurised. This is unlike traditional inspection methods that require the pressure vessels to be emptied for internal inspection and in some cases, removed from the diving bells to allow inspection. Additionally, the acoustic testing method will work to determine the pressure vessel integrity with restricted access to the sides of the cylinders.

Products Launched at OSEA2018

Leading U.S. flame resistant (FR) textiles brand Westex by Milliken and global aramid fibre producer Teijin Aramid also announced a joint technology and commercial partnership for Southeast Asia and Australasia at OSEA2018. Together, they launched Westex™ Synergy™ Pro, a novel aramid fabric with superior softness and six times better moisture-wicking compared to leading aramid fabrics. Powered by Teijinconex® meta-aramid staple fibres, Westex Synergy Pro is compliant to NFPA 2112 and NFPA 70E, and certified to EN ISO 11611 and EN ISO 11612 for oil and gas industry flash fire hazards. Westex Synergy Pro is exclusive to the Asia Pacific markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Layton, vice president of sales and marketing for Westex by Milliken said, "Our reliance on research and development is bolstered by Teijin's world-class technological capabilities and standing as a trusted global leader in FR aramid fibres. Within a short time, this partnership has produced technologically advanced FR fabric, and this is only the beginning."

"Teijin Aramid is delighted to team-up with Milliken. We look forward to jointly exploring opportunities to better serve customers, combining our technical brains as well as commercial power," added Bernd Steinmann, Teijin Aramid's global business manager protective apparel.

Market-leading cable gland company, CMP Products, launched its newest range of products to international audiences at OSEA2018. The "TruSeal" range includes polymer, metallic and EMC cable glands (connectors) designed and engineered utilising CMP's 60 years of specialist expertise. Visitors got an exclusive look at the range, including the versatile seal that boasts the widest sealing range on the market for this type of product.

"Following substantial research and development in our TruSeal range, we now have a product that surpasses installation standards and is arguably the safest cable gland of its type in the world, built on a heritage of more than 60 years. OSEA is a fantastic platform for the TruSeal range and we anticipate a great deal of interest from existing and new customers as word spreads. It is an important and exciting time for our business," said Vince Patterson, Chief Executive of CMP.

i.safe MOBILE GmbH, one of the world's leading and most innovative developers of mobile communication devices for safe use in hazardous areas and for robust use in industry and outdoors, also launched the first intuitive and completely hands-free head-mounted tablet (HMT) for work in hazardous zone 1/21 at OSEA2018. With the apps and functions activated and controlled by voice, the device enables remote video support allowing mobile workers to receive help from the helpdesk, view technical documentation, download IoT data, access maintenance instructions and sketches, or record inspection work.

OSEA -- a holistic oil and gas business platform

In addition to the exhibition, OSEA2018 also hosted various industry seminars, conference sessions, site visits, onsite activities and networking opportunities that made the event a fulfilling and insightful one for all participants.

Commenting on his visit to OSEA, Ivan Popov, Senior Engineer Instrument and Control, Asset Engineering & Maintenance, BW Offshore Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore said, "This is the third time I'm visiting OSEA and I'm delighted to see a wider range of products on this show floor this year, as well as prototypes that give a glimpse into future new developments for the oil and gas industry. I also discovered a new supplier from UK whom we can potentially work with to resolve an issue which we have been facing. Will recommend more colleagues to visit and will definitely visit the next show in 2020."

"This is the first time I'm visiting OSEA and I'm impressed with the international range of exhibitors who are present on the show floor. OSEA is a good learning platform to gain new knowledge as well as to keep up with the latest industry trends. I have met useful contacts for piping and welling, and will bring more colleagues to visit again in 2020," said Silalahi Maston, Project Engineer, UTOC Plant Construction, Indonesia.

"The networking opportunities at OSEA2018 have been immense. It was very interesting to see that almost all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry have been represented very well. There has been some very interesting knowledge sharing sessions also -- I have attended a few of them, and I can say it's a very good way of knowing about the industry, if you are from a particular part of the industry and you want to see what is happening on the other side, it's a very good way of knowing about it. Overall, it has been a very good experience," said Saunak Rai, Vice President, LNG Business Development and Operations, Norgas.

After a successful Additive Manufacturing clinic held at OSEA, Desmond Tan, Deputy Director (Continuing Education), Centre Director (Additive Manufacturing Innovation Centre), Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) said, "This is the first time NYP is participating in OSEA and we were able to share the applications of Additive Manufacturing technology with the Marine, Oil & Gas industry. We had a wonderful engagement with the visitors and will be following up with some of them to further discuss on their interest in Additive Manufacturing technology."

"Overall we have gotten great feedback from the participants at OSEA2018. We are encouraged to hear that the industry looks to OSEA as a valuable business platform to make key corporate and product announcements, to expand their networks as well as take in learnings on issues facing the industry. We look forward to an even bigger and better OSEA2020!" said Paul Wan, Managing Director, UBM Singapore.

OSEA2020 will be held from 24-26 November 2020, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

About OSEA

First launched in 1976, OSEA has since grown to be the largest and most established oil & gas industry event in Asia. OSEA has been delivering content that is most sought after by trade professionals and continues to remain relevant by being acutely aware of the industry's trends and needs. Backed by strong support from the oil & gas community, OSEA has consistently attracted a high level of international participation. For more information please visit www.osea-asia.com.

About UBM

OSEA is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/singapore for more information about our presence in Singapore.

