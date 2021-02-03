Oil and Gas Investor Announces 2021 Honorees for Its "Influential Women in Energy" Program

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy proudly announce the honorees for this year's "Influential Women in Energy" recognition program. These distinguished women and their contributions to the petroleum industry will be celebrated during a virtual event streaming on-demand starting Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The program will include profiles of each woman recognized as well as topical roundtable discussions featuring small groups of honorees. For information about the agenda or to register for this virtual event, please visit hartenergyconferences.com.

The Influential Women in Energy initiative honors professional women who have excelled in one or more of the diverse sectors across the oil and gas industry, including exploration and production, acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream services, finance and law.

This year's honorees are:

Sheila Alrowaily, CEO, Wisayah Investment Co. (A Saudi Aramco subsidiary)

Marcia Backus, Sr. Vice President & General Counsel, Occidental Petroleum

Vice President & General Counsel, Occidental Petroleum Sylvia K. Barnes , Founder & Principal, Tanda Resources

, Founder & Principal, Leslie Shockley Beyer , CEO, The Energy Workforce & Technology Council

, CEO, The Energy Workforce & Technology Council Allyson Book , Vice President, Energy Transition, Baker Hughes Co.

, Vice President, Energy Transition, Baker Hughes Co. Liese Adams Borden , Chief Human Resources Officer, Hunting PLC

, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hunting PLC Marie Merle Caekebeke, Director, ESG Performance & Engagement, Schlumberger Ltd.

Whitney Eaton , Vice President, Compliance & ESG, TGS

, Vice President, Compliance & ESG, TGS Jillian C. Evanko , President & CEO, Chart Industries

, President & CEO, Chart Industries Melinda Faust , Managing Director, Detring Energy Advisors

, Managing Director, Detring Energy Advisors Lindsay Grider , Head of Investor Relations, Tailwater Capital

, Head of Investor Relations, Tailwater Capital Beth A. Hickey, Executive Vice President, U.S. Gas Pipelines, Energy Transfer

Bernadette Johnson , Vice President, Strategic Analytics, Enverus

, Vice President, Strategic Analytics, Enverus Sarah Karthigan, Data Science Manager, ExxonMobil Corp.

Christine LaFollette , Partner, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

, Partner, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Melanie A. Little, Sr. Vice President, Operations & Environment, Magellan Midstream Partners

Vice President, Operations & Environment, Magellan Midstream Partners Jennifer McCarthy , President & Chief Operating Officer, Alta Resources

, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sarah McLean , Partner, Shearman & Sterling LLP

, Partner, Shearman & Sterling LLP Kellie Metcalf , Managing Partner, Energy Transition, EnCap Investments LP

, Managing Partner, Energy Transition, EnCap Investments LP Kathryn Pavlovsky , Principal, Deloitte

, Principal, Deloitte Zainub Noor , Technology Director, Reservoir Recovery & Production Operations, Halliburton Co .

, Technology Director, Reservoir Recovery & Production Operations, . Pamela Roth , Vice President, Government Relations, EOG Resources

, Vice President, Government Relations, EOG Resources Mari Salazar, Sr. Vice President, BOK Financial

Vice President, Jean Ann Salisbury, Sr. Vice President, Natural Gas Investing, AllianceBernstein

Vice President, Natural Gas Investing, AllianceBernstein Emily Santoni , Chief Marketing Officer, Opportune LLP

, Chief Marketing Officer, Opportune LLP Starlee Sykes , President, Gulf of Mexico & Canada , BP

