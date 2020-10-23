Oil and Gas Investor Recognizes the Champions of the Next Generation of Oil and Gas Professionals

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of Oil and Gas Investor are pleased to announce the 2020 honorees of the magazine's annual Forty Under 40 program. These next-generation industry executives demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership and community involvement. They represent varied industry sectors, from E&P to A&D, oilfield services, midstream, law and finance. The Forty Under 40 website includes video interviews and other special features with these individuals. Profiles of each honoree will also appear in a special supplement to the November 2020 issue of Oil and Gas Investor.

The 2020 honorees are:

Abdalla Ali , Wayfinder Resources

, Wayfinder Resources Brett Baker , Stakeholder Midstream

, Stakeholder Midstream Ehsan Bayat, New Dawn Energy LLC

John Brawley , Maverick Natural Resources

, Maverick Natural Resources Cameron Brown , Pontem Energy Capital

, Pontem Energy Capital Selby Bush , BHP

, BHP Aaron Byrd , Tap Rock Resources

, Tap Rock Resources Aaron Chang , Continental Resources Inc.

, Continental Resources Inc. Lawson Crain , Cogent Midstream

, Cogent Midstream Kimberly DeWoody , Whitley Penn LLP

, Whitley Penn LLP Adam Dirlam , Northern Oil & Gas

, Northern Oil & Gas Zach Fenton , UpCurve Energy

, UpCurve Energy Carrie Fox , California Resources Corp.

, California Resources Corp. Margaret Franks , Selenite Energy Partners

, Selenite Energy Partners Zachary Hart , Indigo Natural Resources

, Indigo Natural Resources Megan P. Hays , Concho Resources Inc.

, Concho Resources Inc. Sean Iago, Native Exploration Holdings LLC

Brandon G. Junker , Acacia Exploration Partners LLC

, Acacia Exploration Partners LLC Virginia "Ginny" Kadlick, XRI Holdings LLC

Dane Karras , Noble Royalties Inc.

, Noble Royalties Inc. Ryan Keys , Triple Crown Resources LLC

, Triple Crown Resources LLC Mike Kifer , EnerVest Ltd.

, EnerVest Ltd. Radcliffe "Cliffe" Killam II, Killam Oil Co.

Keith Kimme , Monadnock Resources

, Monadnock Resources Trent Kososki , Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners

, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners Tim Krebs , Dynacloud.IO

, Dynacloud.IO Stephen Lipscomb , Tailwater Capital LLC

, Tailwater Capital LLC Matthew Luna , Kraken Oil and Gas

, Kraken Oil and Gas Cynthia Mabry , Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Justin Moers , Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing

, Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing John Moncrief , Clear Fork Royalty

, Clear Fork Royalty Whit Myers , Hibernia Resources III LLC

, Hibernia Resources III LLC Scott Rovira , Endeavor Energy Resources LP

, Endeavor Energy Resources LP Brandon Standifird , U.S. Energy Development Corp.

, U.S. Energy Development Corp. Ryan Strawn , Appalachian Mineral Partners

, Appalachian Mineral Partners Ryan Vinson , MineralWare, Energy Domain & Energy Freelance

, MineralWare, Energy Domain & Energy Freelance Michael Wahl , Olympus Energy

, Olympus Energy Thomas J. Waldrip , EnCap Flatrock Midstream

, EnCap Flatrock Midstream Brandon Webster , Connect Midstream

, Connect Midstream Garin Wente , Epoch Resources

, Epoch Resources Court Wold, Wold Energy Partners

Mike Woodward , Meritage Midstream II LLC

