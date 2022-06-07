Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 960.46 million| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Pipeline and LNG and terminal Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

The growth of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market will be driven by the expansion of oil terminals. The increase in demand for energy has led to a rise in the construction of new terminals and pipeline. The new oil and gas exploration and production activities, along with improved and efficient pipelines for oil and gas transportation, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

Increased adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations is a key trend that will support the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market. The integration of different oil and gas pipelines and transportation automation systems such as SCADA and PLC reduces operational and maintenance costs. The rising awareness regarding virtual software and flexibility in operating automation software is expected to influence the market growth in the coming years.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. The market requires high initial investments and significant R&D expenses for equipment and software innovation. As a result, it is difficult for new entrants to thrive in the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market.

Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 960.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Russian Federation, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Azbil Corp., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valmet Oyj, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LNG and terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.8 OMRON Corp.

10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 Siemens Energy AG

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

