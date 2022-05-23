Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Size to Grow by USD 775.24 million | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oil and gas refinery maintenance services market report covers the following areas:

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AECOM, Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., CIC Group Inc, Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., Intertek Group Plc, JGC Holdings Corp., John Wood Group PLC, KBR Inc., Kiel Industrial Services AG, Matrix Service Co., MedEuropa Refining Group, Pioneer Industrial, SAIPEM SpA, STI Group, Turner Industries Group, and Zachry Brands Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Turnaround: The turnaround segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Turnarounds are important for the optimal performance of the refinery.

The turnaround segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Turnarounds are important for the optimal performance of the refinery.

Maintenance and repair

Geography

APAC: APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high refining capacity of countries such as India , China , South Kore, and Japan will drive the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high refining capacity of countries such as India , China , South Kore, and Japan will drive the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist oil and gas refinery maintenance services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oil and gas refinery maintenance services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas refinery maintenance services market, vendors

Oil and Gas Refinery Maintenance Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 775.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Aegion Corp., Aptim Corp., Chiyoda Corp., CIC Group Inc, Envent Corp., Fluor Corp., Intertek Group Plc, JGC Holdings Corp., John Wood Group PLC, KBR Inc., Kiel Industrial Services AG, Matrix Service Co., MedEuropa Refining Group, Pioneer Industrial, SAIPEM SpA, STI Group, Turner Industries Group, and Zachry Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Turnaround - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Turnaround - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Turnaround - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Turnaround - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Turnaround - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Maintenance and repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Maintenance and repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Maintenance and repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Maintenance and repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Maintenance and repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.15 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aegion Corp.

Exhibit 97: Aegion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aegion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Aegion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Aegion Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Aptim Corp.

Exhibit 101: Aptim Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aptim Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Aptim Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Chiyoda Corp.

Exhibit 104: Chiyoda Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Chiyoda Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Chiyoda Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Chiyoda Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Envent Corp.

Exhibit 108: Envent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Envent Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Envent Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Fluor Corp.

Exhibit 111: Fluor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Fluor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Fluor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 JGC Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 116: JGC Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: JGC Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: JGC Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: JGC Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: JGC Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 John Wood Group PLC

Exhibit 121: John Wood Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: John Wood Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 123: John Wood Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: John Wood Group PLC - Segment focus

10.10 KBR Inc.

Exhibit 125: KBR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: KBR Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: KBR Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: KBR Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: KBR Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 SAIPEM SpA

Exhibit 130: SAIPEM SpA - Overview



Exhibit 131: SAIPEM SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: SAIPEM SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: SAIPEM SpA - Segment focus

10.12 Turner Industries Group

Exhibit 134: Turner Industries Group - Overview



Exhibit 135: Turner Industries Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Turner Industries Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

