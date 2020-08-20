Oil and Gas Security and Service Market worth $32.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Oil and Gas Security and Service Market by Component (Solution and Services), Services, Security Type (Physical Security and Network Security), Operation (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Oil and Gas Security and Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 25.3 billion in 2020 to USD 32.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increased expenditure by oil and gas companies on network and physical security is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Managed services to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

Rising levels of cyber-attacks and terrorist activities have made it difficult for most of the oil and gas companies to manage the security of their infrastructure. Thus, it empowers the oil and gas companies to implement managed security services. These managed services provide end-to-end security solutions which include managed threat monitoring and vulnerability assessment, managed network security services, and SCADA security. Moreover, managed services help organizations to focus more on their core objectives of the oil and gas business.

Midstream segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The midstream operation segment in the oil and gas sector includes shipping and storage of oil retrieved from the upstream sector. Logistics and transportation are the main facets of the midstream operation. The midstream segment generates a humungous amount of data through pipelines and other storage facilities. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system play a key role in digitizing and streamlining the midstream sector. Moreover, midstream operators use SCADA system to monitor and manage all field instruments utilized across the entire oil or gas flow in the pipes. Thus, the target of hackers are the SCADA systems, which are directly connected to the control networks that govern mission-critical oil and gas processes. To prevent these systems, many oil and gas companies are updating and boosting their cybersecurity capabilities.

North America to lead the Oil and Gas Security and Service Market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the Oil and Gas Security and Service Market in 2020. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most oil producing region and also early adopter of advanced technologies. The North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering oil and gas security solutions and service, and its financial position enables the region to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

The major vendors covered in the Oil and Gas Security and Service Market report include Cisco (US), NortonLifeLock (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Lockheed Martin (US), ABB (Switzerland), Parsons (US), Fortinet (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Forescout (US), GE (US), Synectics (UK), Intel (US), Speedcast (Australia), Booz Allen (US), Thales (France), HCL (India), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), Sophos (UK), Xage Security (US), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), Nozomi Networks (US), CNL Software (UK), Moxa (Taiwan), GPS Security (Canada), Athos (US), TSN (US), and J&G Security (US).

