Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia to grow by $ 126.66 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 08, 2021, 02:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia is poised to grow by USD 126.66 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in rig count.
The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia analysis includes product and application segments. This study identifies the rise in demand for oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market growth in Indonesia during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia covers the following areas:
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia Sizing
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia Forecast
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aristirta Elprima Putra
- Besmindo Group
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- PAO TMK
- PT Bumi Mega Primatama
- PT Citra Tubindo Tbk
- Sumitomo Corp.
- Tenaris SA
- The Weir Group Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Seamless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Welded - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
