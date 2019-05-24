Oilfield Communications (Solutions & Services) Markets, 2024
May 24, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Communications - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Oilfield Communications in US$ by the following Types:
- Solutions
- Services
The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA)
- Halliburton (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
- Inmarsat plc (UK)
- ITC Global (USA)
- Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA)
- Redline Communications Group (Canada)
- RigNet, Inc. (USA)
- SpeedCast International Limited (Australia)
- Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry
Current & Future Analysis
Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach
Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective Communications
Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced Communication Technologies
Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector
Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production Communications Solutions
Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions
Global Market for VSAT
Technology Advancements Drive Growth
Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities
Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield Communications
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector
Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry
Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand
Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector
Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities
Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector
Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
Oil Exploration & Production
Wellhead Automation
Equipment Condition Monitoring
Marketing, Distribution, & Transport
IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector
Video Surveillance - A Critical Need
Big Data Analysis Gains Significance
Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations
Visualization of Production Processes
Security Monitoring
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Oilfield Communication - An Introduction
Solutions
Services
User Interface & Environment
Integrated Data & Voice Networks
Major Communication Technologies in E&P Operations
Wireless Technologies in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry
Point-to-Point Microwave
Multipoint Broadband Wireless
TETRA
Fiber Optics in Upstream Oilfield Communication
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA)
Halliburton (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
Inmarsat plc (UK)
ITC Global (USA)
Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA)
Redline Communications Group (Canada)
RigNet, Inc. (USA)
SpeedCast International Limited (Australia)
Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Huawei Introduces eLTE-DSA Solution for Oil & Gas Industry
Moog Focal Introduces QSS Module for Oilfield Communications
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Global Marine Completes Fibre Optic Cable Installations in UK North Sea
RigNet Acquires Auto-Comm and SAFCON
Speedcast Bags VSAT License to operate in Iraq
RigNet Acquires Data Technology Solutions (DTS)
Harris Corporation Sells CapRock Communications to SpeedCast International
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Oilfield Communications by Type
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Review
Shale Plays Bring in a Transformation in Energy Mix
Competition
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Canadian Oil and Gas Industry - A Brief Review
B. Market Analytics
7.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Europe Oilfield Communication Market
Oil and Gas Industry in Select Markets
Russia
Norway
Oil and Gas Industry - A Sneak Peek
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Oil and Gas Industry - A Review
B. Market Analytics
7.5 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Review
Companies Focus on the Deployment of Smart Technologies to Run Oilfields
Key Statistical Findings
Africa
Rise in Spending on Automation & Control Systems in Sub-Saharan Africa
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Oil and Gas Industry - A Review
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 41 The United States (12)
- Canada (5)
- Europe (13)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
- Middle East (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z33qiq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article