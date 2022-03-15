Oilseeds Market to Record a CAGR of 5.64% by 2026 | Technavio

Oilseeds Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils is one of the key factors driving the growth of the oilseeds market. Rising concerns regarding the safety of food are increasing the demand for edible oils, which have low-fat content. Health problems such as digestive disorders, diabetes, and obesity have witnessed a drastic rise over the last few years. The patterns of food consumption patterns have undergone a major shift with the rising inclination for food with greater notational value. Thus, the purchase and sales of organic, clean-label, and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) products are growing faster than traditional products. The rising population of patients with obesity and diabetes has propelled the demand for meal replacement products. The awareness regarding various problems associated with diabetes and obesity, such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, cholesterol, anxiety, and depression levels, has increased recently. Efforts in losing weight and other health complications are thus expected to increase the demand for trans-fat-free oils. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global oilseeds market.

The fluctuation in oilseed crop prices due to lack of land will challenge the oilseeds market during the forecast period. The prices of oilseed crops are volatile due to variable weather conditions and political instability, which affects oil crop producers' output. This limits oil supply to manufacturers. Other important factors contributing to decreasing specialty oil production levels across the world include restricted access to funding as well as a lack of information about contemporary agricultural practices and farm management skills. An estimated 30% of crops in key countries are lost due to ineffective insect and crop disease management techniques. The decline in the availability of agricultural land can be attributed to an increase in constructional activities due to the growth of the urban population. Such factors are challenging the growth of the global oilseeds market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Oilseeds Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into soybean, sunflower, cottonseed, palm kernel, and others. The soybean segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Soybean has several applications in industrial products such as lubricants, plastics, waxes, and a range of intermediate chemicals, including fatty acids. In more recent times, soybean has been recognized for its nutritional properties and is now used in a range of nutrition bars, cereals, pasta, and baked goods.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the oilseeds market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Rye Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sunflower Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oilseeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 93.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Bora Foods Pvt. Ltd., Buhler AG, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., ETG Group, Kanematsu Corp., Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Mahyco Pvt. Ltd., Mountain States Oilseeds, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., Rowland Seeds Inc., Soni Soya Products Pvt. Ltd., Tovarna Olja Gea d.o.o., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Soybean - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Soybean - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Soybean - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Soybean - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Soybean - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sunflower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sunflower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sunflower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sunflower - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sunflower - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cottonseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Cottonseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cottonseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Cottonseed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cottonseed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Palm kernel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Palm kernel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Palm kernel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Palm kernel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Palm kernel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 105: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 109: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Buhler AG

Exhibit 113: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 114: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Buhler AG - Segment focus

10.6 Bunge Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Bunge Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Bunge Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Bunge Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Bunge Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Bunge Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 122: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Kanematsu Corp.

Exhibit 126: Kanematsu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kanematsu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Kanematsu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Kanematsu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Kanematsu Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

Exhibit 131: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Overview



Exhibit 132: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key news



Exhibit 134: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Louis Dreyfus Co. BV - Segment focus

10.10 Mountain States Oilseeds

Exhibit 136: Mountain States Oilseeds - Overview



Exhibit 137: Mountain States Oilseeds - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Mountain States Oilseeds - Key offerings

10.11 Soni Soya Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Soni Soya Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Soni Soya Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Soni Soya Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Wilmar International Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Wilmar International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Wilmar International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Wilmar International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Wilmar International Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio