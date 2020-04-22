Ojai Energetics Earns USDA Organic Certification for Water-Soluble CBD Hemp Elixir

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojai Energetics announces its 100% USDA Organic Certification, making it the only water-soluble CBD rich hemp elixir on the market to get the coveted certification. While Ojai Energetics products, including their CBD Elixir, have always been made using organically-grown plants, the entire product is now officially certified organic, ensuring the highest standards of cultivation.

Ojai Energetics and its Founder and CEO, Will Kleidon, are known for creating the best patent-protected nano-encapsulation technology for cannabinoids. Their patented formula allows for faster absorption and bioavailability in water-soluble CBD. Certified Organic consumer companies wanting to formulate with full or broad-spectrum CBD now have the ability to do so and maintain certified organic status.

"We cracked the code on how to make cannabinoids water-soluble using only certified organic plants back in 2014," said Kleidon, "and have the multiple patents issued covering the process and the composition. Our issued patents have enabled us to be the only company producing certified organic water-soluble cannabinoid formulations."

It is important for consumers to ensure that water-soluble CBD formulations are certified organic because this guarantees there are no nano synthetics that can be harmful to health.

In addition to now being 100% Certified Organic, Ojai Energetics CBD has always maintained its products use only organic ingredients, free of synthetic or synthetically modified compounds and third-party batch-tested for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, herbicides, microbes, terpenes, and cannabinoids.

Most of Ojai Energetic's hemp users feel the benefits of CBD in less than 30 seconds and because of the technology, it is substantially more bioavailable than a fat-soluble CBD. In addition to being 100% organic, the oil is loaded with some of nature's most powerful superfoods, like moringa and acerola cherry.

About Ojai Energetics

Ojai Energetics, based in Ojai, California, is a triple bottom line-driven cannabis technology company with a primary focus on the organic and science-driven nutraceutical and medical sectors. https://www.ojaienergetics.com/

Will Kleidon is available for interviews as a subject matter expert on CBD patented technology, CBD health and wellness as well as CBD science and technology.

