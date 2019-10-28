OjO Electric Expands Rideshare Programs in Austin and Dallas

Local City Officials Approve 400% Increase in Fleet Size, to 500 Scooters in Each City

OXNARD, CA and VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - OjO Electric Corp. (the "Company" or "OjO") (TSXV: OJO), a Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) mobility solutions company, is pleased announce the expansion of its electric rideshare scooter service in Austin, TX and Dallas, TX. As part of the expansion, OjO will increase its fleet from 100 to 500 seated electric scooters for added mobility within the cities.

OjO partnered with Austin Commuter Scooter, LLC, a subsidiary of Bike Share of Austin, the operator of the Austin B-cycle System, and within Dallas, with Shift Transit. These relationships allow for easy access to consumers, and oversight by experienced local teams for scooter deployment, balancing, service and repair, as well as 24/7 customer service telephone support lines for users.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnerships with Austin Commuter Scooter and Shift Transit to bring more OjOs to the Austin and Dallas area," says Matt Tolan, Head of Sales and Partnerships for the Company. "It is a key part of our strategy to collaborate with local government officials, such as the Austin Transportation Department's Mobility Group and the Dallas Department of Transportation, to allow us to better understand local market needs and be able to provide sustainable mobility solutions that service the public's transportation needs while also reducing carbon emissions and congestion."

OjO rideshare users in each city are able to enjoy longer rides, as compared to a typical kick-scooter, and ride in comfort on OjO's adjustable cushioned seat. The OjO scooter has a swappable 48-volt lithium ion battery that allows it to go up to 50 miles on a full charge. In addition, the patented and powerful HyperGear hub motor propels the OjO scooter to bike-lane-legal top speeds of 20mph. By encouraging increased mileage traveled and drive time in rideshare through thoughtful scooter design, OjO's goal is to reduce cars on the road and carbon emissions. OjO's V2 scooter features integrated GPS technology that enables unique virtual and physical parking solutions in order to improve operational efficiencies and reduce sidewalk clutter. Pricing starts at US$1.25 plus US$0.18 to US$0.25 per minute.

OjO is committed to working with local governments to ensure protection of the public's right-of-way, while providing first and last mile mobility solutions. Built for the bike lane and streets, off sidewalks and away from pedestrians, the OjO scooter is a safe, sustainable and structurally sound scooter for today's expanding rideshare market.

For more information and to sign up to OjO's mailing list, please visit www.ojoelectric.com. Follow @OjOElectric on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and download the OjO mobile app on iOS or Android.

On behalf of OjO Electric Corp.

"Max Smith"

CEO and Director

About OjO Electric Corp.

OjO Electric Corp. (TSXV: OJO) is dedicated to providing safe, sustainable Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) mobility solutions in collaboration with municipal governments to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. OjO's vision is to change rideshare for good by creating a sustainable mobility eco-system that connects people, cities and businesses. OjO's platform is built with open API's to allow for integration with partners and multi-modal transportation solutions. To find out more, please download the OjO mobile app or visit www.ojoelectric.com.

About Austin Commuter Scooter, LLC

Austin Commuter Scooter is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bike Share of Austin, a local non-profit that operates the Austin B-cycle system. Under BSA's management, Austin B-cycle has been a nationally recognized bike share system, growing the system from 11 to 76 stations and setting U.S. records for ridership. BSA under its subsidiary Austin Commuter Scooter brings a half-decade of operational expertise and shared-use industry leadership to the launch of OjO Electric's innovative shared-use product.

About Shift Transit

Founded in 2015, Shift Transit is a leading mobility operations company, offering clients a robust suite of services. From operating all facets of bikeshare and scooter systems (including station site planning, station and bike deployment and maintenance, fleet rebalancing, marketing and sales) to managing carsharing fleets, Shift Transit has quickly become one of the most agile and respected mobility management firms in the field. Shift Transit has 110 employees in seven offices across North America and currently powers bikesharing systems in Toronto, Detroit, Chattanooga, Tucson, and Ann Arbor and carsharing services in Chicago and Austin. In 2018 alone, customers took over 2.5 million trips using Shift Transit platforms.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information or statements pertaining to the Company's objectives, goals or future plans and the business and operations of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information or statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; those additional risks set out in the Company's Filing Statement and other public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievement may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These factors should be carefully considered and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. All subsequent forward-looking information attributable to the Company herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements contained in or referred to herein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to this forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE OjO Electric Corp.

Related Links

https://ojoelectric.com

