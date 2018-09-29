OK Blockchain Capital published their September Blockchain Industry Report

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OK Blockchain Capital released its September Blockchain Industry Report on Oct 24. According to the report, September is still not an optimistic month for the crypto market. The monthly report showed that the market value of global digital assets continued its downward trend in September, but the trading volume rebounded significantly at the end of the month.

Some highlights of the Industry Report include:

The market survey showed the situation was rather bleak. 25.47% of investors had small losses (-30% <= market returns < -10%) in September, 24.53% had essentially flat (-10% <= market returns < 10%) and 23.58% had large losses (-100% <= market returns < -30%). However, over 69% of investors are bullish on the long-term market. The top 3 of currency holdings in September were BTC, EOS and ETH.

market returns < -10%) in September, 24.53% had essentially flat (-10% market returns < 10%) and 23.58% had large losses (-100% market returns < -30%). However, over 69% of investors are bullish on the long-term market. The top 3 of currency holdings in September were BTC, EOS and ETH. OK Blockchain Capital took stock of major industry events and selected the key events of the month. The blockchain industry keywords for September were the Ethereum "Difficulty Bomb", stablecoins, bitcoin mining machines, and Bitmain.

In terms of policy, the Iranian government approved the cryptocurrency mining law, and the Bank of India appealed to cancel the cryptocurrency ban. The United States and Japan promoted cryptocurrency regulation .

For more details, please click here to read the original: https://medium.com/ok-blockchain-capital/september-blockchain-industry-report-19c9f129edcf

As the strategic partner of OKEx, OK Blockchain Capital has accumulated rich experience in blockchain research and development and is devoted to assisting promising entrepreneurs and teams grow and succeed in the blockchain industry by offering exclusive consulting services, technological support and funding.

SOURCE OK Blockchain Capital