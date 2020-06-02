OK Group Launches OK Recruit, A Blockchain Talent Development Scheme

HONG KONG, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OK Group, the world's leading blockchain enterprise, announced the launch of the blockchain talent recruitment and training plan, called OK Recruit, which is expected to create hundreds of job opportunities in the blockchain industry, including positions on research, development and applications. OK Group will also train more than 1,000 blockchain elites within 3 years through partnerships with major universities and scientific research institutions in China.

As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread globally, many technology companies have been severely affected and even started to lay off employees. Given that, it's unusual for companies to conduct such large-scale recruitment at this moment, which also implied a strong development momentum of the blockchain industry.

According to the announcement, OK Recruit consists of three parts, including recruitment, training and recommendation. In terms of talent recruitment, OK Group will offer hundreds of positions, among which, the main ones are in the blockchain research and application field, such as Blockchain Development Engineer, Senior Java Engineer (Blockchain), and Senior iOS Development Engineer. Others positions like marketing and operations are also open for applications as well.

In addition, OK Group will set up a special fund for blockchain personnel training, to encourage potential talent to join in blockchain industry. At the same time, OK Group will continue to strengthen cooperation with local universities and scientific research institutions to promote the construction of talent echelon.

As one of the earliest blockchain companies established in China, OK Group has been committed to promoting the research, development, and commercial adoption of blockchain technology, and is always standing at the forefront of talent development and training programs.

In recent years, OK Group has established a number of blockchain technology research institutions, among which, the Blockchain Business School has been promoting the spread of blockchain knowledge and talents through the development of courses and special lectures. Besides, OK Group also established a blockchain engineering institute focusing on the research and development of underlying technologies and public chains.

