Okada & Company Announces 50,000 SF of Commercial Leasing Activity in Midtown, Manhattan

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the pandemic Okada & Company has emerged as one of New York City's most active commercial leasing and advisory companies. Today they announced recently signed commercial leases covering over 50,000 SF in Midtown & Midtown South Manhattan.

Okada & Company represented supermarket company Chef's Local Harvest to replace Associated Supermarket at Blackstone's Stuyvesant Town & Peter Cooper Village. Matthew Fernandez of Okada represented the tenant in the 17,300 SF space, while groups from RIPCO & JLL represented Blackstone in the transaction. The space is located at 421 East 14th Street, New York, NY.

Okada & Company along with Resolution Real Estate Group & GFP Real Estate are owners and general partners of 41-45 West 34th Street, a 113,500 SF office building in the Herald Square section of Midtown Manhattan. The Winchendon School, a private college preparatory school has leased the entire 5th Floor for it's Midtown campus. Jeff Zund & Dana Moskowitz of Resolution Real Estate Group represented the owners interests in the 12,000 SF transaction, while William Korchak of Jones Lang LaSalle represented the tenant in the transaction.

Okada & Company represents Gatsby Realty, a national real estate investment and development company in 2 separate transactions covering 6,300 SF. At 56 West 45th Street, Hiro Iwata & Christopher N. Okada of Okada & Company negotiated a long term lease with celebrity tattoo and body artist Darwin Enriquez for the entire 3,800 SF Penthouse. The duo also represented Gatsby in the lease of 2,500 SF for part of its 9th floor to Bushido Security. The tenant was represented by Nelson Mieses of Nelson Mieses RE in the 9th floor transaction.

New York's premier healthcare provider Northwell Health for their Lenox Hill Hospital Group signed a 10 year lease for 5,600 SF of office and medical space at 261 East 78th Street. Francis Leung & Christopher N. Okada represented the landlord, while Josef Yadgarov of The Corcoran Group represented the tenant. 261 East 78th Street is now 100% leased.

Other recent transactions include the tenant representation of Spandrel Development Partners, Davean Holdings, Bloch USA, and the representation of the landlords at 315 Fifth Avenue, in 2 separate transactions.

"We feel there is a tremendous opportunity to transact in New York City in 2021. Although this is a very difficult environment to lease office and retail space in, we are 100% committed to our projects, clients, and the recovery of New York City" said Christopher Okada CEO of Okada & Company. "We have doubled the online visibility of our properties, worked tirelessly to make sure each transaction is completed, and implemented every strategy in our 50 year history to fight vacancies in our buildings. I feel the results in Q1' 2021 are promising, but we have a lot more work ahead of us."

Okada & Company is a full service commercial real estate investment and brokerage company in Midtown Manhattan. As of May 1st, 2021 Okada & Company owns and represents 22 properties representing 1 million square feet of commercial space in New York City.

Contact:

Christopher N. Okada

Chief Executive Officer

Okada & Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Okada & Company

