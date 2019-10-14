Okayama University e-Bulletin: Promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Across Generations by Launching SDGs Youth Project

OKAYAMA, Japan, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This issue includes a feature on contribution on "Two symposia commemorating the 70th anniversary of Okayama University to further contribute to the SDGs". Other contents include news of "Okayama University accredited to implement the Support Program on Collaborative Innovation Networks for Medical Device"; and research highlights include "Challenging the theoretical assessment of a hypothesis on protein folding stability that has been believed for 60 years", published in Scientific Reports.

Two symposia commemorating the 70th anniversary of Okayama University to further contribute to the SDGs

Whole Institution's Approach of SDG efforts presented at the UN headquarters: University officials led by President Makino participate in the High-Level Political Forum in July 2019

Welcome reception held by Okayama University and the U.S. Department of State for CLS American students

Promote the SDGs across generations! The SDGs Youth Project launched

Okayama University accredited to implement the "Support Program on Collaborative Innovation Networks for Medical Device"

Okayama University Weight Training Club won the national championship!

Identification of the proteins governing the formation of "magnetic teeth" in chiton

Chiton deposit magnetite (Fe3O4) on their mineralized radular teeth.

Michiko Nemoto, Graduate School of Environmental and life Science Okayama University and David Kisailus, Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Riverside report the first comprehensive gene inventory of gumboot chiton, Cryptochiton stelleri, providing a broad overview of magnetite teeth mineralization. Furthermore, their work identified several proteins that may be involved in magnetite formation.

Observation of instabilities in metallic states for metal-to-insulator switch oxides

Now, Yuji Muraoka and colleagues at Okayama University, High Energy Accelerator Research Organization, and University of Tokyo have determined the electronic structures of the metallic phase of VO2 through studies of VO2 epitaxial thin films grown on TiO2(001) substrates, using synchrotron radiation ARPES.

Challenging the theoretical assessment of a hypothesis on protein folding stability that has been believed for 60 years

The theoretical physical chemistry group at the Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Science, Okayama University (Tomonari Sumi and Kenichiro Koga) developed a computational method to quantify energetics of protein folding stability and applied it to a small design protein chignolin.

Radio Message from International Students (World Heartful Message)

Okayama University broadcasted an internet radio program in which international students who have come to study at Okayama University from countries all over the world talked on topics such as their life as international students, what it is like to live in Okayama City, and their research themes. The broadcasts were produced in English or the native languages of the students.

Ms. IRSAN Raina Mentari of Discovery Program for Global Learners from Republic of Indonesia talked about her research and plans for the future.

